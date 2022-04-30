Rueda rips another race win over Piqueras & Veijer in Jerez 1

REPLAY Rookies Cup Jerez 2022 - Race 1
Race 3 – Jerez
Watch race 3 from Ángel Nieto racing circuit, 90km (55.9mi) from Jerez de la Frontera, south of Seville.
I am going to talk to the guys about changing the bike a little bit for tomorrow
The bike was very good, it was perfect.
The bike was good but maybe I will be more aggressive in the first part of the race and see what I can do.
I managed to get to first in some laps.
Tomorrow I will try and be closer to the front, I'm changing nothing on the bike, I like it.
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2022 - Jerez Race 1 Result Overview
Pos
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
GAP
KM/H
1
99
Jose Rueda
SPA
29:37,9
143,296
2
18
Angel Piqueras
SPA
29:37,9
00:00,0
143,295
3
95
Collin Veijer
NED
29:38,1
00:00,2
143,278
4
28
Maximo Quiles
SPA
29:38,1
00:00,2
143,277
5
67
Casey O'Gorman
IRL
29:38,4
00:00,5
143,254
6
77
Filippo Farioli
ITA
29:38,8
00:00,9
143,225
7
27
Rico Salmela
FIN
29:39,5
00:01,7
143,163
8
58
Luca Lunetta
ITA
29:41,3
00:03,4
143,025
9
57
Danial Shahril
MAL
29:49,7
00:11,8
142,353
10
48
Gabin Planques
FRA
29:50,3
00:12,4
142,304
11
8
Eddie O'Shea
GBR
29:53,6
00:15,7
142,039
12
14
Cormac Buchanan
NZL
29:56,9
00:19,0
141,782
13
11
Ruche Moodley
RSA
29:57,4
00:19,5
141,739
14
69
Marcos Ruda
SPA
29:57,5
00:19,6
141,733
15
21
Demis Mihaila
ITA
30:00,2
00:22,3
141,521
16
42
Soma Görbe
HUN
30:00,4
00:22,5
141,503
17
81
Lorenz Luciano
BEL
30:04,1
00:26,2
141,216
18
55
Alex Venturini
ITA
30:06,1
00:28,3
141,054
19
10
Guillermo Moreno
MEX
30:06,4
00:28,5
141,033
20
12
Jacob Roulstone
AUS
30:19,7
00:41,8
140,006
21
2
Amaury Mizera
FRA
30:19,7
00:41,8
140,003
DNF
5
Tatchakorn Buasri
THA
28:01,5
142,039
DNF
93
Fadillah Aditama
IND
26:12,3
141,781
DNF
78
Jakob Rosenthaler
AUT
26:12,5
141,764
DNF
29
Harrison Voight
AUS
03:48,6
139,279
DNF
9
Freddie Heinrich
GER