RECAP | Rueda wins thrilling Rookies Cup season opener in Portugal

Watch the Live Recap of Race 1 in Portugal 2022
Race 1 – Portimão
Watch race 1 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from the 4,692km Portimão Circuit, Portugal.
I am not sure how much more I could have pushed on the last lap to stay in front, it would have been difficult.
One of them nearly high-sided and I nearly hit him but I avoided it.
I'm happy with the podium, we'll talk about the bike now and maybe try some small changes for tomorrow
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2022 - Portimão Race 1 Result Overview
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
1
99
Jose RUEDA
SPA
18'58.962
145.1
2
67
Casey O'GORMAN
IRL
19'08.140
143.9
9.178
3
95
Collin VEIJER
NED
19'08.164
143.9
9.202
4
29
Harrison VOIGHT
AUS
19'08.242
143.9
9.280
5
5
Tatchakorn BUASRI
THA
19'09.161
143.8
10.199
6
48
Gabin PLANQUES
FRA
19'09.515
143.8
10.553
7
12
Jacob ROULSTONE
AUS
19'13.347
143.3
14.385
8
78
Jakob ROSENTHALER
AUT
19'13.367
143.3
14.405
9
57
Danial SHAHRIL
MAL
19'13.700
143.2
14.738
10
81
Lorenz LUCIANO
BEL
19'16.383
142.9
17.421
11
93
Arbi ADITAMA
INA
19'21.177
142.3
22.215
12
69
Marcos RUDA
SPA
19'21.178
142.3
22.216
13
9
Freddie HEINRICH
GER
19'21.304
142.3
22.342
14
11
Ruche MOODLEY
RSA
19'21.546
142.3
22.584
25
21
Demis MIHAILA
ITA
19'33.987
140.8
35.025
16
10
Guillermo MORENO
MEX
19'36.611
140.4
37.649
DNF
58
Luca LUNETTA
ITA
17'14.129
143.8
1 Lap
DNF
28
Maximo QUILES
SPA
17'14.514
143.8
1 lap
DNF
18
Angel PIQUERAS
SPA
15'12.174
144.9
2 laps
DNF
2
Amaury MIZERA
FRA
6'30.607
126.9
7 laps