Red Bull Rookies Cup
Share the Red Bull Rookies Cup dream in Jerez this weekend
Jerez is the start of Season 20
16:00 Central European time this Saturday, April 25th, make sure your focus is on the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. That is when the first broadcast of the 2026 season starts, with the race itself timed for 16.10.
If you can be at the Circuito de Jerez Ángel Nieto in southern Spain, that's great. Otherwise, you can watch every second of the world's fastest teenage road race development series on TV stations around the world or streamed on redbull.tv and YouTube.
The 20th Cup Season
It's the 20th Cup season, and 26 youngsters from 19 nations across the globe know that this is the most important step they will ever make to Grand Prix stardom.
No pressure then. 14 laps of the classic venue on Saturday, and it seems there is only time for a quick shower and a bite to eat before 14 laps on Sunday morning, with the race starting at 8.45 CET. The show begins 10 minutes earlier.
12 Races Across Europe
Another 12 races stretch across Europe, with the final two at the Red Bull Ring in mid-September. Then it will be time to name the 20th Cup winner and look at which of the Rookies will make the step to Moto3 for 2027 and their World Championship dreams.
All the Rookies know something of Jerez and the Rookies Cup KTM after two days of testing two weeks ago, but the track is a lot warmer, and there is a lot of variation in experience. Some riders start their third Cup season, some their second, but others are leaning very heavily on those two days and they know they have a lot to learn.