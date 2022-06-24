Sign up for 2023 - Valencia completes 2022 Rookies Cup season

The Selection Process is already open for the 2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and 2 races in Valencia at the final 2022 MotoGP round will replace the races lost in Finland.

While the new Rookies Cup intake line up the old school continue to win GPs and chase more World Championships.

Spaniard Izan Guevara took Grand Prix victory number 149 for ex Rookies at the Sachsenring in Moto3. Johann Zarco was second in MotoGP in Germany. Had the Frenchman won, he would have achieved something very special having scored the first ex Rookie GP win with 125cc victory in Japan in 2011 and the 150th last weekend.

As it is win number 150 is still to come, perhaps this weekend in Assen. Guevara is on a roll and closing in on the Moto3 championship lead but there are a host of other Rookies who might claim victory in the Netherlands.

It does seem fairly certain that the 150 mark will be passed well before the final GPs of the season on November 6th in Valencia where the 2022 Rookies Cup season also concludes.