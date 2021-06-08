Hello guys!

I don’t really know where to start because the Italian weekend was very hard for me mentally.

We lost Jason, a very cool and kind guy.

I feel sadness, frustration,anger when I talk about this because , you realize that how dangerous our loved sport really is.

All my respect for Jason and for his family!

Now let’s talk about my weekend.

It was really hard, the opponents were so fast as always.

To be honest I messed up on QP to and I got a very bad place to start from.

Now let’s talk about the first race!

Soma Görbe © Soma Görbe

I finished P17, it was one of the hardest race of my life because it was half wet/dry with slick tyres .

I was happy that I finished the race, because it was so easy to crash.

It was a positive race because I had a great fight with Nishimura and I managed to close the gap to the front guys so it was a quite positive race!

Well, Race 2 was even more hard specially mentally because of the news about Jason.

I choose to start the race but wasn’t 100% mentally.

It didn’t managed to go that way how I wanted to. I know where I have to improve and I will do it to become a better rider.

Overall I have mixed feeling about this weekend. I am sad about Jason, but on the other hand I did a good job on Saturday.

I know how to improve, so now full focus to Germany.

Soma Görbe © Soma Görbe

Thanks for reading,

Soma #42