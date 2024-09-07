RECAP | Uriarte snatches points lead from Carpe in sensational Misano win

Brian Uriarte snatched both victory and the Cup lead in Race 1 at Misano on the final lap. The 16-year-old Spaniard goes into the last race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2024 tomorrow morning just 2 points ahead of season-long rival Álvaro Carpe .

Second across the line was pole man Valentin Perrone and the Argentine 16-year-old finished just 0.26 seconds ahead of Hakim Danish , the Malaysian 17-year-old who won last week. Carpe led down the back straight on the final lap but was passed at the end of it. Then Maximo Quiles crashed in front of him and Carpe finished 6th.

Uriarte's simple solution

“The plan was to take care of the tyre, not to make the rear suffer too much and have something left for the last laps.”

“I think that I did the best I could.”

I was just going through the race and enjoying each corner because tomorrow will be the last race. #51 BRIAN URIARTE

Alvaro had an advantage halfway round the last lap. “Yes, but I thought I could catch him. Maybe on the TV, it looked a lot but on the bike, it didn't look that bad. Maybe half a second, you take the slipstream, you brake a bit later and you have him.”

Sounds simple? “Yes it's simple, but not that easy,” he concluded with a brilliant laugh.

Brian Uriarte on the podium in Misano after Race 1 - 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Perrone kept out of trouble

“It was a crazy race. At the beginning of the race I decided to push, then I realised that the track was not perfect, not the grip we had on Friday so I decided to stay calm. As other riders passed me I didn't fight too much, I followed.”

At the end I saw Pini, Maximo, also Brian, all the group riding super crazy. #73 VALENTIN PERRONE

“I said to myself, 'Keep calm, think about the championship.' Then at the end of the last lap, it all happened right in front of me.”

“I saw Maximo enter the corner the corner a bit crazy, went a bit wide and when he opened the gas he was on the wrong line. I saw it happen, opened the line and kept away, so I could get P2. It's great to be P3 in the Cup so I will enjoy the race tomorrow, try to win but enjoy it.”

Perrrone on the podium of Misano after Race 1 in Misano 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Danish did it little by little

“It was a difficult, tough race for me today. I was a bit towards the back at the start and I was losing the group a bit but I kept my focus and momentum to follow the front group then try to catch them.”

Little by little I caught them and finally I arrived and got into the lead group. #13 HAKIM DANISH

“On the last lap, I tried to win, but it was a bit difficult. Anyway, I finished P3, and I have to thank my family and everyone that supports me and we have another race tomorrow. So wish me luck and I will enjoy the race and do everything I can to win.”

Danish in the park ferme after Race 1 in Misano 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Carpe knows he can win

“I'm unhappy today because I could win or at least get a podium,” stated the 17-year-old Spaniard. “But Maximo crashed in front of me. I know that it's not his fault, also not my fault. Today I wanted my fifth win, and the points for the Cup.”

“Now Brian is in the lead and I need to win tomorrow or at least be on the podium with him behind me to win the Cup.”

I know it will be difficult, I will try my best. #83 ÁLVARO CARPE

“The bike was good, I was fast and in the lead, I know that I can win.”

Rico Salmela a super close 4th

“It was difficult, at the start I was near the front but when I tried to make some progress I got caught by the Zanni and Ruche fall and I went really wide,” explained the 16-year-old Finn.

“I really had to put my head down and pass as soon as I caught them. I am much better at that now, it is where I struggled last year and at the beginning of this season but I felt much better and was passing quickly.”

“The last lap was difficult, at the exit of the tight corner onto the back straight I hit the limitter and lost the slipstream. Then at the end of the back straight I saw a lot of guys pushing on the brakes so I tried to pass on the exit."

I got past Danish but I had a small moment on the rear. #27 RICO SALMELA

"He was on the inside to the next corner and I knew he was not going to cut, because he's Hakim. I tried to get the run to the line, it was super close, side by side.”

Start of Rookies Cup Race 1 in Misano 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Dodò Boggio takes 5th from the back

“My best race in Rookies Cup and the feeling with the bike was incredible,” enthused the Italian who is 17 next Thursday. “I started from P15, which is not very good. In the first 3 or 4 laps I had to make a lot of overtakes. Then Rico passed me and I followed him and we caught the front group with really fast laps.”

I stayed in the group and with two laps to go I started overtaking and finished P5 #47 EDOARDO BOGGIO

"It was a really good race, I enjoyed it a lot. I ran the long gearing in Qualifying but it was not working for me so I changed to the short for the race. It was a lot better out of Turn 5. Tomorrow I start from the back again but I think I can make the same race as today.”

Guido Pini 11th after going too far

“Unfortunately I got a long lap penalty but otherwise I had a good race. I was in the leading group, I got into the leading position but in the end the penalty for track limits. Let's see tomorrow.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2024 - MISANO Race 1

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 26'40.962 142.5 🥈 73 Valentin PERRONE ARG 26'41.232 142.5 0.270 🥉 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 26'41.393 142.5 0.431 4 27 Rico SALMELA FIN 26'41.447 142.4 0.485 5 47 Dodo BOGGIO ITA 26'41.734 142.4 0.772 6 83 Alvaro CARPE SPA 26'42.546 142.4 1.584 7 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS 26'42.778 142.3 1.816 8 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 26'42.936 142.3 1.974 9 70 ristian DANIEL USA 26'42.978 142.3 2.016 10 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 26'43.177 142.3 2.215 11 94 Guido PINI ITA 26'44.555 142.4 3.593 12 56 evin FARKAS HUN 26'46.930 142.0 5.968 13 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 26'48.171 141.9 7.209 14 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26'48.296 141.8 7.334 15 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 26'48.580 141.8 7.618 16 48 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI 26'55.975 141.2 15.013 17 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 26'56.060 141.2 15.098 18 20 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA 26'56.286 141.1 15.324 19 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 26'56.722 141.1 15.760 20 52 Evan BELFORD GBR 26'58.200 141.0 17.238 21 16 Joel PONS SPA 27'00.037 140.8 19.075 22 44 Milan PAWELEC POL 27'03.355 140.5 22.393 23 7 Rocco SESSLER GER 27'18.196 139.3 37.234 DNF 28 Máximo QUILES SPA 24'55.421 142.4 1 lap DNF 11 Ruché MOODLEY RSA 5'27.665 139.2 12 laps DNF 57 Leonardo ZANNI ITA 5'28.182 139.0 12 laps

Top 3 Race 1 - Valentin Perrone | Brian Uriarte | Hakim Danish - Misano 24 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool