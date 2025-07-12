Brian Uriarte pulling a wheelie after winning the Race 1 - Sachsenring 2025
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Uriarte snatches wet Rookies Cup win from Ramadhipa in Sachsenring Race 1

It was the 16-year-old Spaniard's 4th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup win of the season and closes the points gap to Cup leader Hakim Danish.
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
On a wet and slippery Sachsenring, Brian Uriarte stole a superb victory from lengthy leader Kiandra Ramadhipa through the last two corners. It was the 16-year-old Spaniard's 4th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup win of the season and closes the points gap to Cup leader Hakim Danish. The Malaysian 17-year-old Danish has topped the table from the 2nd race of the season, but is now only 13 points ahead after finishing 10th today.
Uriarte had qualified 3rd and shot off from the start just ahead of Carter Thompson. Ramadhipa, who had qualified 12th, finished the first lap in 7th place. The 15-year-old Indonesian fought forward as a dry line started to form and took the lead on lap 9 of 15.
Uriarte had a number of serious slides but kept confidence in the KTM and its Pirelli tyres. He closed on Ramadhipa going onto the final lap. Uriarte had a look at passing into the first corner, but Ramadhipa held him off. A big, brave move by Uriarte up the inside on the brakes with two corners to go gave him the victory.
A few metres back, Guillem Planques made exactly the same move on Veda Pratama and that gave French 17-year-old Planques the third spot on the podium.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Sachsenring: Race 9

Watch 26 rookies on their pursit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Germany.

Brian Uriarte 1st
“I was happy to see the rain. I had some bad luck in Le Mans and I thought that it would be a great opportunity to show my potential in the rain. I didn't have a great feeling; you saw it was all the time sliding. I was managing it because it was very difficult to stay on the bike.”
“I managed the tyres and I had a bit left at the end. And I knew that winning was possible, but not easy. I saw that Ramadhipa was making huge saves on the last two laps and I just went after him.”
I caught him, but I didn't want to pass him because I thought that it would be very premature to be first going onto the last lap.
“I just fought with him a little bit on the last lap and then down to the second to last corner, I knew that I could brake later and I did.”
Brian Uriarte in the parc ferme after Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

Brian Uriarte in the parc ferme after Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kiandra Ramadhipa 2nd
“Such a difficult race, a long, very long race. I was leading, I think for almost half the race and I just wanted the race to finish. In the last three laps, I saw the gap was closer and I just tried to manage my ego and finish the race."
“In the last laps, the grip was already on the limit. In the middle of the corner, the bike was sliding wide and I tried to say to myself, 'just don't crash in this last lap,' and finally, Brian overtook me. I tried to attack again, but in the last two corners, he braked late and I couldn't follow his braking point.”
I'm so happy with the podium.
“It's my first time and I will work harder for tomorrow's race too.”
Kiandra Ramadhipa in the parc ferme after Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

Kiandra Ramadhipa in the parc ferme after Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Guillem Planques 3rd
"The race was very difficult. The tire was destroyed and the grip was too. I pushed all race and I made my first podium, so I'm very happy. When I saw it was wet today, I hoped I could make a good race, I did in Le Mans and got 5th.”
That was my best Rookies race so far and on the last laps today, I tried hard to go with Veda.
“On the last lap, I was determined to get my first podium. I'm very happy with that.”
Guillem Planques in the parc ferme after Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

Guillem Planques in the parc ferme after Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Veda Pratama 4th
“I'm happy with the result,” smiled the 16-year-old Indonesian. “The important thing is I could finish the race and I got points for the championship. It was a really difficult race because of the wet and then in the last five laps it was getting dry, but not all the circuit.”
On the last lap, I almost got the podium, but I made a mistake.
“It's normal, I was fighting with the other guys and this time it didn't work out for me. That's racing.”
Brian Uriarte had the best start at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

Brian Uriarte had the best start at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte leading Race 1 at Sachsenring during Lap 1 - 2015

Brian Uriarte leading Race 1 at Sachsenring during Lap 1 - 2015

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte leading Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

Brian Uriarte leading Race 1 at Sachsenring 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Pratama followed by Ramadhipa, Fernandez & Singhapong - Sachsenring 2025

Pratama followed by Ramadhipa, Fernandez & Singhapong - Sachsenring 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Carter Thompson chased by Brian Uriarte at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte ahead of Kiandra Ramadhipa at Sachsenring - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kiandra Ramadhipa way ahead of Veda Pratama at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Sullivan Mounsey crashing at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte ahead of Fernandez and Pratama at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Thompson ahead of Uriarte, Ramadhipa & Pratama at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Carter Thompson followed by Fernandez at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Checkered Flag ending Race 1 at Sachsenring with Uriarte winning - 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte on his victory lap at Sachsenring after Race 1 - 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Top 3 Race 1 - Planques | Uriarte | Ramadhiopa - Sachsenring 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Zen Mitani 5th
From the back of the grid after a penalty for riding slowly on Friday, the 18-year-old Japanese put in a superb performance, cutting through the pack. “I just tried not to crash in the first laps.”
Then I concentrated on my own race, looked ahead and just passed where I could.
“After lap eight, maybe, the tyres were very worn, I tried to pick the bike up as soon as I could exiting the corners, it was sliding a lot, but it still gave a good feel, and of course it is the same for everyone.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - SACHSENRING Race 1 Results

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

28'38.898

130.7

🥈

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

28'39.080

130.6

0.182

🥉

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

28'39.610

130.6

0.712

4

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

28'39.656

130.6

0.758

5

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

28'48.226

129.9

9.328

6

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

28'49.587

129.8

10.689

7

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

28'53.852

129.5

14.954

8

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

28'54.012

129.5

15.114

9

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

28'54.145

129.5

15.247

10

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

29'02.019

128.9

23.121

11

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

29'03.430

128.8

24.532

12

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

29'03.679

128.8

24.781

13

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

29'04.509

128.7

25.611

14

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

29'16.285

127.9

37.387

15

16

Joel PONS

SPA

29'16.346

127.9

37.448

16

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

29'16.612

127.8

37.714

17

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

29'16.635

127.8

37.737

18

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

29'17.091

127.8

38.193

19

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

29'21.130

127.5

42.232

20

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

29'22.497

127.4

43.599

21

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

29'38.312

126.3

59.414

DNF

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

13'48.264

127.6

9 laps

DNF (1st Lap)

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE
Race 1 Podium Sachsenring 2025 - Ramadhipa | Uriarte | Planques

Race 1 Podium Sachsenring 2025 - Ramadhipa | Uriarte | Planques

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

More Stories