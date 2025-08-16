Uriarte snatches wet win from Pratama in Rookies Cup Race 1 in Spielberg
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
Brian Uriarte took the points lead with a superb victory over Veda Pratama with a classic penultimate corner pass. Heavy rain added another dimension to the shortened 10-lap Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 1 in Spielberg.
Hakim Danish, the points leader since the first weekend back in Spain, was battling for third, slid off on the last lap, but remounted to take 8th. That keeps him in 2nd place in the title chase, but under pressure from Pratama.
Kristian Daniel Jr. did take the 3rd place on the podium with Kiandra Ramadhipa stealing 4th from David González on the final lap.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Spielberg: Race 11

Watch 26 rookies in their pursit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Austria.

Brian Uriarte 1st
“Frankly, I didn't care when it started to rain,” explained the Spanish 17-year-old. “At the moment, I think I'm quite fast in any condition. It's the same for everyone, so I am just focused on myself and if it rains, we will race.”
“Veda was riding really well, and we got away from the others."
I didn't have a plan for the last lap, but there were a few places I was quicker.
"I knew that the last corner was very slippery, so I didn't want to leave it to there. The corner before was normal and I knew the line I wanted to take.”
Brian Uriate is the happy winner of Race 1 in Spielberg 2025

Veda Pratama 2nd

“I feel really confident with the dry conditions,” stated the Indonesian 16-year-old. “So I wasn't so happy when it rained, but we did the 2 sighting laps, and then the warm-up lap and I thought, so it's OK, I can do this.”
“I made a good start and thought I would try and make a gap."
I was able to get away, but Brian came with me.
"I just tried to keep focus and go as fast as I could. On the last lap, I tried to win of course, but Brian had a better line and more confidence braking into that corner. Still, second place is good and we have tomorrow to try again, wet or dry.”
Veda Pratama got 2nd in Race 1 at the Red Bull Ring 2025

Kristian Daniel Jr. 3rd

“When I saw the raindrops start, I was like, OK, reset my mind and get back into the zone,” stated the 16-year-old American. “So, yeah, it was a pretty good race in general. I'm happy about my consistency, for sure. I tried my best to catch Brian and Veda, but they were away at the beginning of the race. They had found the feeling pretty quick.”
It was a really fun race battling for 3rd with Hakim (Danish) and David (González).
“I waited for my moment. Hakim just out-broke himself, and David basically got sucked into the draft. That gave me the chance to get away, and I took it. I hope it's dry for tomorrow, as I think I've got the pace in the dry as well.
Christian Daniel is happy about his 3rd place in Spielberg 2025 - Race 1

Kiandra Ramadhipa 4th
“I am happy with the race,” explained the 15-year-old Indonesian. “But I made a mistake in the first lap. I was very excited and I almost crashed. I tried to catch the group. I could and was able to follow them. Then, when Mitani crashed, his bike was in the middle of the track, and I had to stop. Then I used the clutch a lot to get going again.”
I had to get my rhythm back, and in the end, I could catch González.
“I tried to attack in the last 2 corners, and we crossed the finish line together. I am happy with the race and will try to do more tomorrow.”
Start of Race 1 at the Red Bull Ring 2025 - Rookies Cup

Rookies racing through Turn 1 after the start of Race 1 in Spielberg 2025

Rookies racing uphill in Spielberg on Lap 1 of Race 1 2025

Christian Daniel on his way to the podium in Spielberg 2025 - Race 1

Rookies during a tough battle at the Red Bull Ring 2025 - Race 1

Christian Daniel followed by Gonzalez in Spielberg 2025 - Race 1

Race 1 in Spielberg was cut short due to the weather conditions

Christian Daniel ahead of Danish in Spielberg 2025 - Race 1

Brian Uriate followed by Veda Pratama in Spielberg 2025 - Race 1

Jurrien van Crugten crashing out of Race 1 in Spielberg 2025

Veda Pratama chasing Brian Uriarte during Race 1 in Spielberg 2025

The Rookies Train blasting through the rain in Spielberg 2025 - Race 1

Top 3 Race 1 - Pratatma | Uriate | Daniel - Spielberg 2025

Uriate during a signing session after his Race 1 victory - Spielberg 2025

David González 5th
“It was a great battle,” enthused the 17-year-old Spaniard. “The track was slippery, and the race was difficult, just no grip. I pushed hard, but in the last lap, I was caught. I was a bit slow and got passed. I was fighting for 3rd and I got 5th. That's not good, but I will try to do better tomorrow. Hopefully it will be dry.”
Hakim Danish 8th
“I finished P8. In the race, I felt not bad in the rain and was battling for 3rd,” explained the Malaysian 18-year-old.
Then I had a crash because I lost the front.
“Anyway, I will try to keep working and try to improve for tomorrow's race. I will be happy if it is wet again, I don't mind.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - RED BULL RING Race 1 Results

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

19.36,454

133,0

🥈

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

19.36,527

133,0

0,073

🥉

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

19.40,391

132,6

3,937

4

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

19.44,083

132,1

7,629

5

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

19.44,084

132,1

7,630

6

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

19.46,879

131,8

10,425

7

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

19.48,492

131,7

12,038

8

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

19.48,991

131,6

12,537

9

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

19.50,139

131,5

13,685

10

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

19.50,266

131,5

13,812

11

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

19.57,762

130,6

21,308

12

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

20.01,393

130,2

24,939

13

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

20.04,702

129,9

28,248

14

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

20.04,839

129,9

28,385

15

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

20.04,975

129,9

28,521

16

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

20.09,763

129,3

33,309

17

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

20.11,601

129,1

35,147

18

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

20.11,677

129,1

35,223

19

48

Lenoxx PHOMMARA

SWI

20.11,812

129,1

35,358

20

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

20.36,338

126,6

59,884

21

16

Joel PONS

SPA

21.03,07

111,5

1 lap

DNF

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

8.08,395

128,1

6 laps

DNF

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

6.07,677

127,7

7 laps

DNF

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

4.03,49

128,5

8 laps

DNS

40

Gabriel TESINI

RSM

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE
Top 3 Race 1 - V. Pratama | B. Uriarte | K. Daniel - Spielberg 2025

