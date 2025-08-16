Uriarte snatches wet win from Pratama in Rookies Cup Race 1 in Spielberg

Brian Uriarte took the points lead with a superb victory over Veda Pratama with a classic penultimate corner pass. Heavy rain added another dimension to the shortened 10-lap Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 1 in Spielberg .

Hakim Danish , the points leader since the first weekend back in Spain, was battling for third, slid off on the last lap, but remounted to take 8th. That keeps him in 2nd place in the title chase, but under pressure from Pratama .

Kristian Daniel Jr. did take the 3rd place on the podium with Kiandra Ramadhipa stealing 4th from David González on the final lap.

Brian Uriarte 1st

“Frankly, I didn't care when it started to rain,” explained the Spanish 17-year-old. “At the moment, I think I'm quite fast in any condition. It's the same for everyone, so I am just focused on myself and if it rains, we will race.”

“Veda was riding really well, and we got away from the others."

I didn't have a plan for the last lap, but there were a few places I was quicker.

"I knew that the last corner was very slippery, so I didn't want to leave it to there. The corner before was normal and I knew the line I wanted to take.”

Brian Uriate is the happy winner of Race 1 in Spielberg 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Veda Pratama 2nd

“I feel really confident with the dry conditions,” stated the Indonesian 16-year-old. “So I wasn't so happy when it rained, but we did the 2 sighting laps, and then the warm-up lap and I thought, so it's OK, I can do this.”

“I made a good start and thought I would try and make a gap."

I was able to get away, but Brian came with me.

"I just tried to keep focus and go as fast as I could. On the last lap, I tried to win of course, but Brian had a better line and more confidence braking into that corner. Still, second place is good and we have tomorrow to try again, wet or dry.”

Veda Pratama got 2nd in Race 1 at the Red Bull Ring 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kristian Daniel Jr. 3rd

“When I saw the raindrops start, I was like, OK, reset my mind and get back into the zone,” stated the 16-year-old American. “So, yeah, it was a pretty good race in general. I'm happy about my consistency, for sure. I tried my best to catch Brian and Veda, but they were away at the beginning of the race. They had found the feeling pretty quick.”

It was a really fun race battling for 3rd with Hakim (Danish) and David (González).

“I waited for my moment. Hakim just out-broke himself, and David basically got sucked into the draft. That gave me the chance to get away, and I took it. I hope it's dry for tomorrow, as I think I've got the pace in the dry as well.

Christian Daniel is happy about his 3rd place in Spielberg 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kiandra Ramadhipa 4th

“I am happy with the race,” explained the 15-year-old Indonesian. “But I made a mistake in the first lap. I was very excited and I almost crashed. I tried to catch the group. I could and was able to follow them. Then, when Mitani crashed, his bike was in the middle of the track, and I had to stop. Then I used the clutch a lot to get going again.”

I had to get my rhythm back, and in the end, I could catch González.

“I tried to attack in the last 2 corners, and we crossed the finish line together. I am happy with the race and will try to do more tomorrow.”

David González 5th

“It was a great battle,” enthused the 17-year-old Spaniard. “The track was slippery, and the race was difficult, just no grip. I pushed hard, but in the last lap, I was caught. I was a bit slow and got passed. I was fighting for 3rd and I got 5th. That's not good, but I will try to do better tomorrow. Hopefully it will be dry.”

Hakim Danish 8th

“I finished P8. In the race, I felt not bad in the rain and was battling for 3rd,” explained the Malaysian 18-year-old.

Then I had a crash because I lost the front.

“Anyway, I will try to keep working and try to improve for tomorrow's race. I will be happy if it is wet again, I don't mind.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - RED BULL RING Race 1 Results

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 19.36,454 133,0 🥈 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 19.36,527 133,0 0,073 🥉 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 19.40,391 132,6 3,937 4 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 19.44,083 132,1 7,629 5 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 19.44,084 132,1 7,630 6 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 19.46,879 131,8 10,425 7 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 19.48,492 131,7 12,038 8 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 19.48,991 131,6 12,537 9 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 19.50,139 131,5 13,685 10 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 19.50,266 131,5 13,812 11 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 19.57,762 130,6 21,308 12 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 20.01,393 130,2 24,939 13 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 20.04,702 129,9 28,248 14 29 Lucas BROWN GBR 20.04,839 129,9 28,385 15 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 20.04,975 129,9 28,521 16 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 20.09,763 129,3 33,309 17 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS 20.11,601 129,1 35,147 18 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 20.11,677 129,1 35,223 19 48 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI 20.11,812 129,1 35,358 20 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 20.36,338 126,6 59,884 21 16 Joel PONS SPA 21.03,07 111,5 1 lap DNF 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 8.08,395 128,1 6 laps DNF 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 6.07,677 127,7 7 laps DNF 34 Zen MITANI JPN 4.03,49 128,5 8 laps DNS 40 Gabriel TESINI RSM

Top 3 Race 1 - V. Pratama | B. Uriarte | K. Daniel - Spielberg 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool