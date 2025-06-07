Uriarte leads the first race in Aragon 2025
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP Uriarte steals Aragón Race 1 win from Danish on the line in thriller

A superb 5 rider battle for the win went all the way to the line.
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
A classic big, brave move from Brian Uriarte at the last corner gave the 16-year-old Spaniard his third win of the season. Points leader Hakim Danish did get back in front on the run to the Aragón finish line, but the 17-year-old Malaysian's choice of gearing cost him in the final metres and Uriarte flashed across the line 0.007 seconds ahead.
The race-long 5 KTM battle for the win had been superb and 0.169 seconds covered them all at the finish, with David González completing the podium ahead of early leader Veda Pratama and Giulio Pugliese.
The battle for 6th was equally exciting, and incredibly, Zen Mitani pulled 4 riders with him and closed the gap to the lead 5 from over 4 seconds to 0.921 at the finish.

Brian Uriarte 1st
“I planned that I should pass David (González) early on the back straight on the last lap because I know him, we have raced together since we were kids and he's a hard competitor. He's new to Rookies Cup and I thought that with the adrenaline, it might make a mess of things.”
Into the last corner, Hakim was there and I needed to get out ahead of him and I managed it, it was close, a bit of a risk, but it worked.
“So now I have 3 Saturday wins, I need to also do it on Sunday,” he grinned.
Brian Uriate wins Race 1 in Aragon 2025

Hakim Danish 2nd
“The race today was fantastic. I enjoyed it a lot, the overtaking and fast pace. In the last lap, I tried to win and in the last corner, Brian passed me.”
I got a good drive though and passed him again, but just didn't hold it to the line.
“It's okay. I will try to fight again tomorrow, let's continue like this.”
Hakim Danish got 2nd in a finish line thriller of Race 1 in Aragon 2025

David González 3rd
“The race was difficult because it was very hot.
There was a lot of fighting and I am very happy to get on the podium.
The KTM was great, I will not change anything, just give a bit more gas,” exclaimed the 17-year-old Spaniard.
David González enters the podium on home soil - Race 1 Aragon 2025

Veda Pratama 4th
“I wanted to be on the podium in this race, but well, I will learn a lesson from this and use it tomorrow for Race 2. I was in front early on, but then made a mistake at the end of the back straight and ran wide, they passed me.”
We will think about bike settings and gearing, but I think I just have to learn from today.
Giulio Pugliese 5th
“It was a lot of fun, I made a good start,” enthused the 16-year-old Italian who took off from 4th on the grid into the lead group."
I enjoyed running at the front and battling all the way.
"On the last lap, I knew that it would be decided at the last corner, but when I got on the throttle, the bike was just sliding and I wasn't going forward.”
Start of Race 1 in Aragon 2025

Brian Uriarte chased by Danish, Gonzales & Pugliese in Aragon 2025 - Race 1

Veda Pratama shows his wheelie skills in Aragon 2025 - Race 1

Pratama ahead of Uriarte and Pugliese in Aragon 2025 - Race 1

The Rookies train in Aragon 2025 - Race 1

Zen Mitani followed by Agostinelli & Ramadhipa during Race 1 - Aragon 2025

Carter Thompson ahead of Agostinelli and Mounsey in Aragon 2025 - Race 1

Pugliese ahead of Danish and Uriarte in Aragon 2025 - Race 1

Guilio Pugliese chased by Danish, Gonzales & Uriarte - Aragon 2025 Race 1

Brian Uriarte wins Race 1 in Aragon on the line - 2025

Top 3 Race 1 - Hakim Danish | Brian Uriarte | David González - Aragon 2025

Zen Mitani 6th
“I felt so good on the bike, the best I have all year,” explained the 18-year-old Japanese. “But I need a little bit more for a good result.
I just went for it, I could see I was catching the guys in front.
"I just pushed as hard as I could, we just needed another lap or two. Tomorrow.”
Top 3 Race 1 - Hakim Danish | Brian Uriarte | David González - Aragon 2025

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - ARAGON RACE 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

26'38.204

148.6

🥈

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

26'38.211

148.6

0.007

🥉

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

26'38.272

148.6

0.068

4

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

26'38.341

148.6

0.137

5

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

26'38.373

148.6

0.169

6

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

26'39.294

148.5

1.090

7

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

26'39.297

148.5

1.093

8

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

26'39.465

148.5

1.261

9

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

26'39.518

148.5

1.314

10

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

26'39.660

148.5

1.456

11

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

26'41.002

148.4

2.798

12

40

Gabriel TESINI

RSM

26'55.149

147.1

16.945

13

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'55.226

147.1

17.022

14

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

26'55.356

147.0

17.152

15

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

26'55.398

147.0

17.194

16

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

26'55.648

147.0

17.444

17

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

26'59.503

146.7

21.299

18

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

27'05.047

146.2

26.843

19

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

27'04.915

146.2

26.711

20

48

Lenoxx PHOMMARA

SWI

27'30.805

143.9

52.601

DNF

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

14'32.304

146.6

6 laps

DNF

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

6'15.033

146.2

10 laps

DNF

16

Joel PONS

SPA

6'15.374

146.0

10 laps

DNF

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

2'05.777

145.3

12 laps

DNF

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

2'06.859

144.0

12 laps

DNF

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

2'07.586

143.2

12 laps

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

