Race 12 – Aragon
Watch race 12 from Motorland Aragón in Spain, a purpose-built GP facility featuring dramatic earthworks.
Veijer the rider of the weekend
Then I saw he went over track limits so realised that I didn't have to finish in front of him to win the race.
Quiles goes one better
I was struggling a lot but in the last 2 laps I pushed as hard as I could and I started to overtake.
Piqueras on the podium
Valencia is a track I know very well so I think I can do a good job there.
Luca Lunetta so close
Filippo Farioli a 10th from the win
I was over track limits but managed not to get a long lap penalty, so that was good.
Rueda a touch off
Casey O'Gorman frustrated with 7th
It's just racing, got deal with it and do better in Valencia.
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2022 - ARAGON Result Race 2
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
1
95
Collin VEIJER
NED
30'57.027
147.6
2
28
Maximo QUILES
SPA
30'57.076
147.6
0.049
3
18
Angel PIQUERAS
SPA
30'57.036
147.6
0.009
4
58
Luca LUNETTA
ITA
30'57.080
147.6
0.053
5
77
Filippo FARIOLI
ITA
30'57.128
147.6
0.101
6
99
Jose Antonio RUEDA
SPA
30'57.210
147.6
0.183
7
67
Casey O'GORMAN
IRL
30'57.378
147.6
0.351
8
5
Tatchakorn BUASRI
THA
30'57.408
147.6
0.381
9
69
Marcos RUDA
SPA
30'57.518
147.5
0.491
10
11
Ruche MOODLEY
RSA
30'59.591
147.4
2.564
11
29
Harrison VOIGHT
AUS
30'59.777
147.4
2.750
12
14
Cormac BUCHANAN
NZE
30'59.850
147.4
2.823
13
57
Danial SHAHRIL
MAL
31'00.031
147.3
3.004
14
42
Soma GÖRBE
HUN
31'08.373
146.7
11.346
15
81
Lorenz LUCIANO
BEL
31'08.374
146.7
11.347
16
78
Jakob ROSENTHALER
AUT
31'08.382
146.7
11.355
17
12
Jacob ROULSTONE
AUS
31'08.388
146.7
11.361
18
21
Demis MIHAILA
ITA
31'08.636
146.7
11.609
19
93
Arbi ADITAMA
INA
31'11.727
146.4
14.700
20
55
Alex VENTURINI
ITA
31'12.369
146.4
15.342
21
10
Guillermo MORENO
MEX
32'08.308
142.1
1'11.281
DNF
27
Rico SALMELA
FIN
28'54.026
147.5
1 lap
DNF
48
Gabin PLANQUES
FRA
29'13.957
145.8
1 lap
DNF
9
Freddie HEINRICH
GER
12'31.440
145.9
9 laps