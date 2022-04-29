Guillermo Moreno followed by Eddie O'Shea in Portimao 2022
© Sebas Romero / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

📺 WATCH IT LIVE - Rookies Cup Jerez 2022

Watch Race 3 and 4 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from Spain
Written by Oliver Schran
1 min readPublished on
Ángel Nieto racing circuit (formerly known as Circuito de Jerez) is located near the city of Jerez de la Frontera, 90km (55.9mi) south of Seville and deep within the sherry-producing south of Spain.

RACE 3 – Jerez (ESP) Saturday 30th of April 17:05 CEST

