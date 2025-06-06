More from Aragon 2025
📺 WATCH LIVE - Rookies Cup Aragon 2025
Watch the the Red Bull Rookies Cup Races LIVE from Motorland Aragon in Spain
Red Bull Rookies Cup
1 min read
Veda Pratama takes Red Bull Rookies Cup pole in comeback
Cup points leader Hakim Danish was 7th fastest after taking pole at the first two events of the season and Brian Uriarte qualified second
3 min read
Danish leads Red Bull Rookies Cup to Aragón
Hakim Danish has won in Aragón before and seeks his first 2025 victory
2 min read
RECAP Beñat Fernandez wins Rookies Cup Le Mans Race 2 with rain masterclass
A soaking wet circuit caught out points leader Danish who skittled arch-rival Uriarte on lap one
4 min read
RECAP | Uriarte in front of Danish to win Rookies Cup Le Mans Race 1
A crash scattered stones across the track and brought out a Red Flag on lap 11 of 15