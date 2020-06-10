Go back to the golden age of backyard snow and skate parks in Cabin Fever

These days, most pro snowboarders are used to immaculate professional snow parks, with every in-run, every booter, every transition in perfect, smooth shape. Many of them came from humbler beginnings, though: from custom-built snowboard and skate ramps or rail set-ups built in their own backyard.

With his new video series, Cabin Fever, Roope Tonteri and friends go back to their roots, finding fun and excitement in simpler, more minimalistic ways, building snowboard and skate parks in the Finnish woods, or – why not – on frozen lakes.

Roope Tonteri builds a snow park in the woods © Ville Vappula

“The idea was to go back to the good old days. Backyard parks have always been a huge part of my riding and enabled me to ride when the nearest ski resort has been 20km away. After travelling around the world as a pro rider the past years, this side of snowboarding has kind of taken a back seat in my life while I've become more acquainted with private training camps where everything is always in tip-top shape. After all, you're able to snowboard basically anywhere! One can develop as a rider even in his or her backyard if there’s enough snow”, says Roope.

The idea was to go back to the good old days Roope Tonteri Snowboard Slopestyle For Roope, nature and free-time spent at his forest cabin in Eastern Karelia means a lot. While others usually like to kick back and relax at their cabin, Roope is rarely seen doing so: “The name of the series, Cabin Fever, is really on point regarding the way I am as a person. A few years ago, when we began to build the cabin, it was clear from the start that it was not the place to go and rest. For me, it’s a place where I can build stuff, do some forestry work and just spend some active downtime.” Watch Roope build a snow park in the woods in Cabin Fever episode 1:

Cabin Fever – episode 1

For the first episode the crew of snowboarders Sami Luhtanen , Janne Lipsanen and Axel Thelen, along with photographer Ville Vappula and filmer Anton Stennabb , acquired 90 blocks of snow from a bunch of ice rinks. The building of the park lasted over a week, during which the building plans changed constantly. One of the challenges was deciding how to place each set-up and make the snow last. In the end, the park worked out great.

“When I was young, the older boys rode a lot of street rails on ice-rink snow, in the beginning of the season. This has sort of left a memory mark on me that ice-rink snow equals the first sessions of the season.”

Watch Roope build a skate ramp on a frozen lake in Cabin Fever episode 2:

Cabin Fever – episode 2

In the second episode there’s a shift from snow to ice that brings skateboarding out of its usual environment.

Much as some years ago, Roope, Jaakko Saavalainen and Niilo Nikkanen decided to build a skate ramp on a frozen lake – with a twist: “The idea for the skate park built on ice came up after pondering what sort of set-up might work in winter conditions and, at the same time, would feature something fresh. I remembered that Mic Mac did something similar at the beginning of the 2000s and thought that now would be the right time to try to do something along the same lines myself,” Roope says.

At the time of building the ramp, the ice layer was only 10cm thick – or more accurately 10cm thin Roope Tonteri Snowboard Slopestyle

A mild winter with very little snow and relatively high temperatures definitely set its own challenges for the whole project, let alone for filming this particular episode. “Since the whole set-up was built on natural ice, there was always the possibility that it wouldn't be able to hold the weight of the elements. At the time of building, the ice layer was only 10cm thick, or more accurately 10cm thin. After we took the elements down, it ended up raining for three days and there was no chance of being on the ice again.”