Your most frequently asked running questions – answered

Getting into running isn't without the odd hurdle and thorny question – some of which you'll comfortable asking fellow runners, some of which you might keep to yourself. Either way, we sought out a great mind who could help with some that may be plaguing your training.

Running coach Martin Yelling has helped thousands of people cross the finish line in races around the world, including Eddie Izzard in his quest to complete 27 marathons in 27 days in South Africa in 2016. He's also coach for the London Marathon and co-hosts the UK's number one running podcast, Marathon Talk . As a result, he knows a fair bit about running, so we picked his brains for his advice on some of the embarrassing questions that all runners secretly want to ask…

Hours running in sweaty kit means chaffing is almost inevitable © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

01 What's runners' rash?

“Raw nipples, chafing under the armpits or sores at the tops of the thighs are all usually caused by the friction created by prolonged skin-on-skin or fabric-on-skin contact. The longer you run, the more likely you are to get it.

"To avoid runner's rash, make sure to try your kit out before racing in it. If you’re a guy, don't run in your shiny new white vest if you haven’t given it a little rock-and-roll test to see if it will shred your nipples to bits. The other thing, both for men and women, is to lube yourself up. Give yourself a liberal dose of Vaseline on the afflicted area before you start."

02 Why do I have black toenails after running?

Running can be hard on your feet, especially if you don't look after them © Dean Leslie/Red Bull Content Pool Get yourself some quality trainers that fit well to help your toes © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

“Typically, it's caused by your foot not sitting well in the shoe. If your shoes are too tight or there’s too much movement, your toenails will push up against the end of them. You shouldn't overlook your sock choice, either. You also need to look after your feet – bits of hard skin, long toenails or a toe virus can cause black toenails and the pressure and aggravation from running will make an already angry toe even angrier. Make sure your trainers fit well, look after your feet and test run your shoes before you buy – any decent running store will let you take them for a spin around the block."

03 Why does running make me so sweaty?

"Sweating is natural and there's not a great deal you can do about it. Most people’s sweat rate is a response to the environment they’re in. If you’re running really hard and it’s a hot day, you’re going to sweat a lot. You can help by choosing your clothing wisely. Wearing cool, light grey sweats will leave you looking like some horror scene from Rocky, so it’s best to underdress. Carrying layers in a rucksack in case you get cold is better than starting in a massive coat that you'll end up tying around your waist."

You run, you sweat. Just make sure you wash your kit regularly! © Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

04 Why does running make me want to visit the bathroom?

"The problem is that if you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. It’s pretty normal – you just have to deal with it. To avoid it, practice strategies to keep calm during your training. It all gets ramped up on race day. A little bit of nerves is good for you, a lot of nerves can play havoc with your insides. To make it less of a worry, eat your main meal the day before a race at lunchtime rather than in the evening."

05 Why does my kit smell so bad post-run?

Whatever type of running you do, your kit's going to stink after a run © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

"Because you smell bad! you sweat a lot when you run and when your sweat dries, it gives off that stinky, smelly post-run scent. When you come home after a run, stick your kit on the radiator and it might be okay for the morning or the next evening's run, but no more than that. You can maybe get a couple of wears out of it, but it's going to stink."

06 Blisters. To pop, or not to pop?

What you do about blisters depends on if you need to get rid of them fast © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

"If you’ve done a marathon and you've got loads of blisters, but you’re not going to run again for three weeks, avoid the temptation to pop them and let your body heal naturally. However, if you’re three weeks out from your race and you know you’ve got to keep training, I'd pop it. I find that if I do nothing, the blister just gets worse. My advice would be to lance it and get the fluid out, use an alcohol swab to make sure it's clean, cover it with a specific blister patch and then crack on."