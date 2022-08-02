Jimmy Spithill: “This is the most talented fleet of sailors ever assembled”

It was great to be back racing in Europe for the first time this season, as SailGP hit Plymouth this weekend for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

Plymouth Sound is such a great venue, and it’s a natural amphitheatre for the fans. There aren’t many other places like it, and even the weather held up (well, mostly), so it was cool to see so many spectators turn out to watch us fly our F50s.

I first raced in Plymouth around 10 years ago, and it’s always the same – very shifty and challenging conditions, with heaps of opportunities making for exciting racing, but always a huge turnout - especially with Ben Ainslie leading the British Team.

Plymouth Sound is a great venue, a natural amphitheatre for the fans © Ricardo Pinto for SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

It was also a big opportunity for all of us at United States SailGP Team to redeem ourselves after such a frustrating home Sail Grand Prix in Chicago last month.

It’s been a long four weeks or so since we last raced, and we’ve been looking hard through the data, studying the onboard communications and our boat set-up.

One of the coolest things about SailGP is that thanks to Oracle, we have an incredible depth of information at our fingertips, and there’s no hiding – the numbers don’t lie.

We invested in a new crew combination this season and knew that it would take some time to settle in.

We as a team need to put this into perspective and continue our learning curve James Spithill

I think a great example of this is the New Zealand Team. This is a group that has been sailing together for multiple AC Campaigns, not to mention the amazing partnership and history of Pete and Blair and their Olympic success. It’s taken that team over a season, and then some, to qualify for a podium race, which they sailed in style by winning it.

So we as a team need to put this into perspective and continue our learning curve, but more importantly, the ability to be consistent during the high-pressure racing over the weekend.

If there were a time for us to lack motivation or split apart, it would have happened. So I’m encouraged that the team is in a positive frame of mind, showing that we’re building the right culture. The debriefs and meetings are very candid and very much focused on learning and growth and how each and all of us can improve.

I think people take for granted just how high the level is in SailGP. Without doubt, it’s the most talented fleet of sailors ever assembled, and when you watch back the races, it’s clear that there are no bad teams – the level has improved since last season, and margins are even finer than usual.

I’m a big advocate for momentum and consistency. It has a major impact on performance, and I’ve seen first-hand how it can build your self-belief during my America’s Cup and match-racing days. When things are going right, it can have a sort of compounding effect – it doesn’t just strengthen you, it weakens your rivals.

Plymouth always offers plenty of opportunities for exciting racing © Felix Diemer for SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

But one of the toughest parts of SailGP is that, unlike most other sports, there just aren’t opportunities to practice.

If you play basketball, you can always just go shoot more hoops. If you’re a football player, you grab the ball and hit the field. If you’re a swimmer, you hit the pool.

But with these crazy and intricate machines, you might get just a handful of hours of training each month in this game.

It gives you a lot of thinking time but also means that you have to capitalise every minute onboard the F50. The race weeks are high pressure and high stakes, with long days on and off the water.

And whenever we get out there, we have to just send it. No hesitation – it’s the only way to sail these boats if you want to improve.

But if you break something – or someone – then you put your whole event in jeopardy.

It’s a risk-versus-reward scenario that makes for fascinating racing even in the ‘practice’ events, as every team has the exact same goal.

Plymouth was a step in the right direction in terms of the racing, and we made some solid progress. I thought our boat speed was a big improvement from past events.

We are making errors in key parts of the racing, and if you do that, boats will go past you. That lack of consistency really hurt us and a couple of failed manoeuvres cost us.

The most talented fleet of sailors ever assembled © David Gray for SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

Two teams, New Zealand and Denmark, made the final for the first time. It shows just how competitive the fleet is and that we’re all collectively chipping away at my old mate Slingers, who has been so dominant with the Aussies in the last couple of seasons.

I’m encouraged by the Kiwis’ victory as they have been working really hard to finally get there and win an event. There’s no shortcut in SailGP – you just have to keep working hard and stay honest.

Next up, we head to Copenhagen for the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix on August 19-20 to kick off an action-packed three Sail Grands Prix in the next seven weeks.

It will be an intense and gruelling schedule, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’d go racing tomorrow if you gave me the chance.

And from a team perspective: we were in this position last season. The points will come our way if we can put together some clean races.