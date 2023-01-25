Jimmy Spithill: "Just concentrate on what's in front of you"

Singapore is an incredible place. It’s one of the world’s greenest cities and has hosted some of the biggest racing competitions on the planet. It actually pioneered F1’s first night race, so to be racing F50s in such a busy commercial harbour is epic. It’s cool to see Singapore continue to innovate as a venue for sports.

Singapore is famous for its changing weather and we knew going into the event that it would keep us on our toes. It can go from tropical sunshine to heavy storms in seconds, and the conditions certainly tested the SailGP fleet, as we raced in front of the beaches of East Coast Park.

Race Day 1 was light, meaning that we raced '4-up' – that means four athletes onboard, rather than the usual six, to reduce weight.

We managed an eighth place and a first place, and while it was not as consistent as we’d like, it put us in good spot heading into Sunday, just one point off the podium.

Sunday brought us much better breeze than anticipated and we were back to a full crew of six, but unfortunately we made some fundamental errors and finished deep in the fleet for both races, ending any shot at the podium race.

In SailGP, we have all the tools at our disposal, but you don’t need to analyse the data or go deep into the videos to see that we made some silly mistakes in Singapore. We broke the start in two races, crossing early and having to drop back to take our penalty, and at this level you need to get the big things right. In Singapore, we didn’t.

Singapore has hosted some of the biggest racing competitions on the planet © Christopher Pike for SailGP

Erika Reineke and Hans Henken were both off doing US Olympic Team trials, so we welcomed back Rome Kirby and CJ Perez to join us in Singapore.

It was impressive to see Rome, who hasn’t stepped on an F50 in almost a year, jump straight on like he'd raced the last event. It has taken an investment, but it feels great to have some real depth now in the squad, as I believe all teams will have to deal with rotation during the year.

In a 4-up configuration, CJ takes the handles for us. It’s quite a sight to see her on the pumps with our 100kg grinders sitting on the chase boat, but she's up for the challenge.

What we need to focus on is learning as a group, and really looking hard at these top teams James Spithill

It’s easy to forget that CJ is only 19 years old, as she has so much natural talent and potential – and we’ve already seen her grow a lot since joining our team last year.

With this poor result we have our work cut out with just three events remaining until the Season Final in San Francisco, May 6-7, to make that final race.

It'll be a tough ask from our position right now, but stranger things have happened. I look to last season with many twists and turns and with the penalty points rule for any contact, there's still a lot of racing to go.

We're one of the teams that's had a lot of rotation and one of our goals will certainly be to try and lock a combination for as much of the remainder of Season 3 – and the next seasons – as possible.

Even before we went racing in Singapore, New Zealand SailGP Team scored a four-point penalty for contact with us, and still went on to win the event. So, it just shows you don’t need to look too far into the future, just concentrate on what's in front of you.

The Kiwis and Aussies really are proving to be the benchmark teams as we reach the business end of Season 3. What we need to focus on is learning as a group, and really looking hard at these top teams and climbing our way up the leaderboard.

Next up, we head to Sydney. It’s a special place for me, and for our team. Last year, we hit a top speed of 53.1 knots on Sydney Harbour, so we know we can find some speed there. I can’t wait to see family and friends, and get back on the water!