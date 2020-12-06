Alex Albon battling sixth and solid Bahrain points for Scuderia AlphaTauri
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
There's first lap heartbreak for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, as team-mate Alex Albon battles through the field to 6th under the lights at the inaugural Sakhir Grand Prix.
Published on
The Formula One grid assembled for the second consecutive weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, this time using an alternative outer configuration to tackle the Sakhir Grand Prix, and just like the previous race one week ago, there was first lap drama under the floodlights.
Thankfully, the first lap issues were nowhere near as dramatic as the previous weekend's, where Haas driver Romain Grosjean was lucky to escape serious injury following one of the most violent accidents seen in the sport for decades.
This time the drama befell Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and any hopes the Dutch driver had for a second race win of the season were dashed following an unfortunate incident where Verstappen was forced to take avoiding action when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and eventual race winner Sergio Pérez came together.
In a move that Verstappen dubbed "reckless", the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix winner had to go the long way around the two cars, which resulted in him losing grip on the circuit's run-off area and crashing out of the race.
On the short 3.5km outer circuit configuration, the laps were reeled off at a ferocious pace and by Lap 50 of the allotted 87, Mercedes driver George Russell – a replacement for the sick Lewis Hamilton – headed the field from team-mate Valtteri Bottas and McLaren's Carlos Sainz.
Further back, Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat, continued his impressive weekend by running in fourth position. He was joined in the top 10 by team-mate Pierre Gasly, who looked strong in sixth place.
Following the second round of pit stops, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Alex Albon cycled his way up from his starting slot of 12th to sixth, as Kvyat and Gasly, who'd both pitted twice, remained in touch with the big points scoring positions in ninth and 10th respectively.
Everything changed on Lap 61, as F1 debutant Jack Aitken triggered the Safety Car after spinning his Williams at the final corner and losing his front wing.
The subsequent rush for the pits resulted in second-placed Bottas losing considerable time in the pits with a tyre issue, followed by an enforced pit stop for race leader Russell after the rush to get both cars in and out of the pits quickly meant the Mercedes team mixed up the designated tyres for their two cars.
In the chaos, Sergio Pérez emerged in the lead after recovering from the opening lap collision. Further back, Albon sneaked past Gasly into ninth place and soon made his way around Kvyat for eighth place, before surging into sixth place.
With eight laps remaining, early race leader Russell's chance of winning came to an end, with a rear left puncture handing Pérez a huge lead and facing his maiden race win after 194 races and a decade of F1 competition.
At the flag it was Pérez who proved a popular new winner in F1, also claiming Racing Point's first-ever Grand Prix victory. First-time podium finisher Esteban Ocon claimed second place for Renault, while Pérez's team-mate Lance Stroll book-ended the top three for Racing Point. Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Albon finished in a tenacious sixth place, ahead of Scuderia AlphaTauri's Kvyat in seventh.