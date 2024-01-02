How I became pro: Sam Sunderland

Sam Sunderland remembers his first crash. It was Christmas 1996, he was seven years old, and he’d just received his dream present: his first motorbike.

“I was quite confident that I knew what I was doing after having had a go on a neighbour’s bike," he remembers, "but I looped it out doing a wheelie and broke the rear mudguard and exhaust straightaway. All Christmas, I was sat there fuming, just so upset that I'd wrecked my new bike."

A somewhat inevitable early misstep, it didn’t deter young Sam – he had the bug.

“That sense of freedom when you’ve got your own wheels, it was always strong, even then,” he says. It’s a feeling that has matured into a successful rally raid career that includes two Dakar Rally titles and a Cross-Country Rallies World Championship among its milestones.

01 Family values

Tackling the dunes in Morocco © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Many aspiring motorsports stars inherit their passion for speed from their parents, but in Sunderland’s case, his family had no real background in riding.

“After I got my bike, things kicked on. I got into doing local motocross races around the area close to where I lived in the south of England, but it wasn’t so easy because my parents had no experience with motocross and racing,” he says.

My family weren’t wealthy, and to go into any form of motorsport is quite expensive Sam Sunderland

Sunderland was 11 when his racing started to get more competitive. Fast progress meant sacrifices soon had to be made to enable him to compete in the British Nationals. He looks back on those days with a crystal-clear appreciation of the lengths his parents went to to help his racing ambitions take off.

“They put in the money, the time. My family weren’t wealthy, and to go into any form of motorsport is quite expensive,” says Sunderland. “It was whole weekends to go to races, full-on stuff, all over the country. Fuel bills, ferries, hotels; everything adds up. They were there at the start to get me there each weekend and then go off to work on Monday morning after getting back late Sunday night.”

02 A sliding doors moment

Just as Sunderland’s racing was taking off – he was competing in the British and the European Championships at youth level – a misjudgment in training almost derailed his career completely...

“At 16, I was riding probably the best I had been to that point,” he recalls. However, he took a jump the wrong way, went long, landed square, and sustained a shuddering list of injuries that put paid to any racing for a very long period of time.

Sunderland fell back in love with racing when riding on the sands in Dubai © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool I had kind of given up the dream Sam Sunderland

“I didn't actually fall off, but the impact of landing broke both my ankles, my tibia and fibula in both my legs, fractured my knees and my pelvis,” recalls Sunderland.

Sunderland spent "seven to eight months" in a wheelchair – a crucial time that coincided with sitting his GCSEs – and was off the bike for an entire year. The impact of the layoff was as much mental as it was physical.

“I had kind of given up the dream, in a sense. It was just when I was in my prime and was hopeful of getting on a good team for that season when I had the accident. I thought to myself: 'That's that, then.'”

It was a lot for a 16-year-old to deal with. Sunderland turned away from racing and started a lift engineering apprenticeship, riding “not much at all, just for a bit of fun every now and then with my mates on the weekend”.

The dream of making it as a pro rider seemed well and truly over, but the truth was that the journey hadn’t even really begun…

Sunderland has come through some tough times © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Right place, right time

At 19, with his apprenticeship recently completed and a new job, Sunderland went on holiday to Dubai to visit his aunt and uncle, Nikki and Paul. It was on this break that he rediscovered his passion for riding, when his uncle and cousins took him out desert riding for the first time.

“I loved it instantly, going out into the desert. I enjoy riding motocross, but you're stuck to the confines of the track. That first day I went into the desert, I couldn’t believe it, you could just go wherever you wanted. That feeling still sticks with me now. I love that freedom," he says.

It was, in fact, Sunderland's motocross prowess which sparked a chain of events on that holiday. Riding at the local MX track one day, he was spotted by the manager of a KTM dealership who ran a race team in the UAE National Baja Championship.

“They asked if I’d be interested in coming out and riding the motocross season in the Baja, while working in the shop," says Sunderland. "I’d not long passed my lift engineer apprenticeship and had been given my own van and my own responsibilities at work; I'd made a big step in that sense, but I just sacked it all off and said 'yes'.”

16 min Rob Meets Sam Sunderland Rob Warner meets 2017 Dakar Rally winner Sam Sunderland as he hones his motorcycle skills for the 2019 event.

There was tension between Sunderland and his dad back home, who was far from convinced by what Sunderland was contemplating. His mind was made up though, and he moved out permanently.

Victory in the Baja MX championship and a good showing in the Desert Racing Championship followed, and Sunderland sensed a big opportunity was coming.

He was working hard in the KTM shop, training, and racing. The hours were long, the grind was real, but there were still no guarantees.

04 Sunderland's first pro ride

As luck would have it, the first round of the World Rally Championship was the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, and Sunderland’s employers at the KTM shop offered him the chance to ride it.

To call it a pivotal moment in his career would not be overstating what happened. Sunderland won two stages as he went up against some of the sport’s biggest hitters on factory machinery.

“After the race, I went home and didn't really think much of it. It had been cool, and I didn't really have a big head about it. I’d just enjoyed the experience,” he explains.

They were going to give me some money to go and race. I jumped at it Sam Sunderland

The kind of result Sunderland produced does not go unnoticed, especially when it's an amateur turning up on a bog-standard stock bike, and they beat the likes of Dakar legend Marc Coma. “My phone started going off the day after the race. Teams started contacting me; I got emails. I really didn’t know what to make of it all”.

Sunderland took up an offer to head to Australia to race the Australasian Safari – “I couldn’t believe it. They were going to give me some money to go and race. I jumped at it!” – and after surviving a collision with a kangaroo at high speed on the first day, he won two stages. His reputation was quickly growing.

An offer to ride the Dakar came next and, on New Year’s Day 2012 at the age of 22, Sunderland was on the start line at rally’s most famous event. While he’d been offered support from a Honda team, he still had to find substantial funding and was helped by a sponsor in Dubai.

After impressing on stage one, his race was over on day two when a mechanical failure ended his participation. After the results, effort and financing he’d worked so hard for to get there, Sunderland admits he felt despondent and swore to himself he wouldn’t go back unless he was on a “proper set-up”.

With the results he’d posted and his continued displays, the offer of a factory ride didn't take long to arrive, and in 2014 Sunderland was back at the Dakar, on a full factory bike with a full pro contract, winning a stage.

Marc Coma (no. 6) and Sunderland (no. 1) ride together in France © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Learning from the best

Sunderland’s trajectory continued on a sharp upward curve. In 2015 he was signed to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and lined up alongside one of the riders who’d inspired him.

“I was really lucky when I signed to have Marc Coma as a team-mate. He’d won four Dakars at that point and six world championships. I’d annoy him so much because I was always asking questions, and I'd just copy him. Everything he did, I'd do the same,” says Sunderland.

“Even if I didn't feel like it was right, I'd just do what he was doing because he was the guy and I wanted to beat him. I felt like I could ride faster than him. I just needed to get all the rest of it put together... and he had all the rest of it.”

06 Brutal injury and Dakar glory

A stage win in his first Dakar in KTM colours in 2015, followed by a win at the Morocco Rally towards the end of the year, meant Sunderland felt he was in the best shape yet for a tilt at the biggest prize in rally, the Dakar.

I had that feeling that something had been taken away from me Sam Sunderland

Terrible luck was to befall Sunderland, though, as a crash in the Merzouga Rally days after his Morocco Rally win resulted in a femur break, a traumatic hospital experience and missing out on Dakar 2016.

Terrible truth: the post-op x-ray that stunned Sunderland in Morocco © Sam Sunderland

“I tried so hard to come back from the femur, after the bad surgery I’d had, but I couldn't race. I had that feeling that something had been taken away from me, when I felt like I was in my prime and ready to get it done, “ he says of the ordeal.

“You can either whimper down or fight back in those tough moments. It just put so much fire in me to come back the next year and get the job done.”

And get the job done he did. Sunderland was back at the Dakar in 2017 and became the first Brit to win the prestigious race.

07 Massive milestones

That Dakar win and his second title in 2022 are, unsurprisingly, up there as career highlights for Sunderland, and another massive career highlight was his 2019 Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

“When you win Dakar, you're not a world champion, you're a Dakar winner. I wanted to tick that box, to be able to say I'm world champion. It's much less media and attention than the Dakar, but on a personal note, it was a huge goal," he says.

Sunderland celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally in 2017 © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

08 A winning mindset

Sunderland’s journey to the very top of the most demanding of sports has been incredible. It has demanded much of him physically and mentally. Staying at the top of the sport has meant doing a lot of work off the bike, too.

“I think it's something that you're always working on, that mindset. You're always searching for new ways to get better. I'm trying to get better every day and understand why this happened or why that happened,” he says of his approach.

“Throughout my career, I've worked more and more on the philosophy side of things. I've realised that that is how I tick: by finding ways to add value to my wins.

Sunderland returned to the top of the Dakar podium in 2022 © DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

“I believe that you add value to stuff by going through hardships. Nothing you are given has much value. Sure, it's nice to receive presents or a gift or something, but I want to work to earn whatever I get. Otherwise, it doesn't really mean much to me.

“That’s why my 2017 Dakar win has such great significance for me, because of what I went through to earn it.”