It only took Sándor Tótka 35 seconds to win big but we'll stan him forever

According to his friends, Sándor Tótka is always smiling. But as he says, he does have something to smile about right now.

“My idol is Usain Bolt – and Usain always said ‘I’m the fastest man in the world,’” says the Hungarian, that ever-present thousand-megawatt beam lighting up his face. “Well now, I’m the fastest man on the water!”

There are no official world records in sprint canoeing because of the course conditions' variables, but Tótka doesn’t need any facts and figures to confirm what he already knows.

“I'm the fastest there’s ever been, I’m sure, 100 percent,” he says – and the victory in the K1 200m in Japan is his most compelling piece of evidence so far.

Sándor Tótka © Balázs Pálfi

It took just 35 seconds of explosive endeavour in that final for Hungary to fall for the Usain Bolt of paddling. So how did this one-time teenage ballroom dancer from the little town of Gyomaendrod, who overturned his kayak ignominiously the first time he ever got in a boat, end up as a legend of his sport?

“A funny story,” he says. “I was doing ballroom dancing and canoeing at the same time when I was at school, but when I entered fifth grade, my mother said, ‘Sándor you have to choose between these sports because a lot of new subjects are coming you have to do – geography, history, biology and so on – you have to choose one sport only!’

“Well, because I’d won one gold medal in canoeing and only a silver medal in ballroom dancing, I chose canoeing. I often wonder if that would have changed if I’d won gold in ballroom and silver at canoeing….”

After the gold medal, I’m more famous than before Sándor Tótka

It wasn’t the only right decision Tótka made at school. He dated a girl called Agnes, who became the love of his life and the wife he now credits as the driving force behind turning him into one of the world’s top athletes.

They are some team. “If you asked my friends, they would say I’m always smiling, always trying to find the best thing in any situation,” says Tótka.

“My wife says I’m a robot and I’m not a living human because when I wake up, I focus on how to be a better person than I was yesterday. This is a 24-hour job for me.”

Sándor Tótka's winning smile © Mark Somay/Red Bull Content Pool

But sometimes, even robots need someone to give them a push. Agnes, he says, has two full-time jobs – one, working in the financial department of IBM and, two, looking after and organising him as well as being his personal chef.

“I don’t know how she found time to help me – she always had the energy, always found the time and told me ‘Sanyi, this is important, so let’s do it.’

“One night, we were watching Netflix, and I was telling her, ‘I don’t want to do the stretching exercise tonight, I’m fine now.’ She said, ‘No, you have to do the work – think about Tokyo,’ and I said, ‘Yes, you’re right, thank you so much.’ It was teamwork. She’s a wonderful woman.”

Now, he says, it’s time he repaid her. “When I was going to the training camp on Monday morning, she would be up at 4am and would cook a meal for me. We went to bed when I wanted and we woke up when I wanted to wake up; everything was geared around me and she organised it.

“It’s okay because I won and the effort went to a good place. Now I’ve told my wife ‘thank you' – but now I’m focusing on you!’”

Tótka still has ambitions to fulfill © Balazs Palfi/Red Bull Content Pool

Hungary is focusing on Sandor, though. “After the gold medal, I’m more famous than before, and I’m totally open to new opportunities, why not?” he says, before wondering if his schoolboy sporting endeavours might earn him an invitation to Dancing With The Stars.

“I’m wide open to everything except for cooking shows – I hate cooking, and I can’t cook!”

He might find a bit more time for his other favourite pastime, too. To take his mind off canoeing, his psychologist told him to take up a new hobby.

“I said, ‘OK, I have a hobby – I like playing video games on my PlayStation.’ And she said, ‘No, I mean a really good hobby, not that’ So at that time, I chose golf; it was really good, it’s a really mental game, and I really like it.

“But I’m not yet planning to compete in golf in Paris – after Los Angeles maybe!”

As for his real sporting future, not the fantasy one, he will have to look to compete in a new canoe event as the K1 has been removed from the programme.

So in September at the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, he’ll aim for victory again in his new event, the K2 500, with team-mate Bence Nádas.