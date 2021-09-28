It's hard to imagine a happier place for Sarah Thawer than behind a drum kit: deft skill and fluid, second-nature movements matched only by sheer, unadulterated joy.

It makes sense, then, to learn that she's been drumming from a seriously early age, starting at two-years old and playing in a band at just four. She's completely self-taught via the Gujarati Indian music and Bollywood she was surrounded by at home.

"For me, it was the folk rhythms that I loved, the raw folk rhythms that were played on the streets," she explains. “Now we have laptops, MPCs and drum machines, and Ableton and Logic, whereas back then – and maybe even now – you would have all these Indian instrumentalists, the tabla, dholak, so many percussion instruments and just sit and vibe together. That's the stuff that resonated with me the most, these folk rhythms and folk grooves."

"Most drummers grow up listening to other drummers, but being a millennial, growing up in the era of cassettes and CDs, whatever your parents brought home was the only thing that we had access to – and the only thing that I had access to was Indian and Bollywood music. My dad would babysit me and my twin sister when we were like two and we would play really loud Bollywood folk music, dance and play bongos."

Thawer went on to study and train formally, and expanded her horizons from her teenage loves of Indian music and mainstream hip-hop into jazz and more experimental sounds, but says that she still draws through those earliest influences, applying Indian grooves to everything she does: "In Indian music, percussion is the heartbeat of the music, but in the western world the drum kit is the heartbeat of the music. So, for me, my upbringing was 'Okay, I’m hearing Indian percussion. Let me sit on the drums and play it like it's Indian percussion'. So that really changed my sound and I still carry that forward. It opened the space of creativity and allowed me to see the drum set in a very different way."

Thawer is a drumming powerhouse who loves to improvise, as well as draw on her heritage, and that makes her solos and her style uniquely kinetic. While some drummers map out every single fill before they go on stage, Thawer says: "My brain doesn't work that way. I need to just have a basic framework and go from there. For me, improvising is like second nature."

We asked Sarah Thawer to break down the drummers that have most influenced her sound…

Sarah Thawer and her kit © Tre Bullen

Sheila E.: "The perfect example of women empowering other women"

Thawer says coming up as an artist it was important for her to find female drummers that resonated with her: "Growing up I loved Sheila E. She's been one of my inspirations since I was a kid. I feel like for me it was hard to find a woman playing drums that I could relate to, culturally as well, when it comes to heritage."

The so-called 'Queen of Percussion', Sheila E. isn't just a talented multi-instrumentalist working across R&B, soul, Latin and funk, but was also an integral part of Prince's band. And she's one of Thawer's biggest heroes.

"Prince acknowledged her as a star in his band," she enthuses. “She had her own identity and after seeing you could be a drummer or a percussionist, but have your own identity, that people could know you for you, you don’t always have to just associated with somebody else... that inspired me."

Now she and her childhood inspiration are more like peers, even playing together on Sheila E.'s 2020 project Little Drummer Girlz . "She's the perfect example of women empowering other women and supporting other generations that are coming up," says Thawer. "So, for me she's a hero."

Sheila E schools the participants © Sarah Bastin / Red Bull Content Pool

Tony Williams: "He lets the drums speak"

" Tony Williams is one of my all-time favourite drummers," says Thawer. "His technical facility on the drum kit is incredible, in terms of speed and in terms of clarity. He sings and he plays drums, he's really crossed over genres – he can do a lot of rock, a lot of jazz."

Williams first gained fame in Miles Davis's band and pioneered jazz fusion: a true innovator. "For me, he's the perfect person who can do a lot, but be very musical all at the same time," explains Thawer. "And he lets the drums speak. I love him."

Cindy Blackman: A "crazy amazing" drummer

Cindy Blackman is a "crazy amazing drummer," says Thawer – drums jazz, rock and funk, and has joined the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Carlos Santana (her now husband, after he proposed to her onstage in 2015), as well as being heavily influenced by Tony Williams.

Sarah Thawer in action © Pepo Herrera

Terri Lyne Carrington: "She really lets things breathe"

Another woman Thawer counts as one of the greatest is Terri Lyne Carrington , who's played with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie and Herbie Hancock. "She's a very heavy-duty jazz drummer, I love her touch, I love her approach," Thawer explains.

"One thing I love about the word 'jazz' is that it's very broad. Sheila E. is more like funk-Latin. Cindy is more rock fusion jazz, whereas Terri, I would say, I love her sensitivity – she's a very melodic drummer when she plays jazz, she really lets things breathe.

"I think she was the youngest girl to be accepted into Berklee College of Music – she's definitely very, very legendary."

Ronald Bruner Jr: "That solo changed my life"

Ronald Bruner Jr. – Thundercat's brother – is a jazz drummer, composer and producer with real breadth, taking in R&B, soul, jazz fusion, funk, disco and even hardcore thrash with punk band Suicidal Tendencies.

"He's one of my top three drummers of all time," Thawer says. "There are these two solos that he did at TAMA Drum Festival – one was like this open drum solo and the other was to a jazz fusion song. That solo changed my life.

"You can literally see that he's speaking what he's thinking of and hearing. That's been my ultimate goal. One of the reasons I love to solo is that I love improvising: improvising is bliss, playing jazz is bliss and, for me, Ronald's playing encompasses playing groove, playing hip-hop. He's played for Stevie Wonder, he's played for Chaka Khan, he’s played for everybody. I mean his brother is Thundercat – their family is royalty.

"He can do the pop thing, he can do the crazy jazz thing and then he released a record a couple of years ago that was unbelievable, such catchy melodies."

Dennis Chambers: "There are no rules"

Playing jazz fusion and funk – part of Parliament-Funkadelic in the '70s and '80s, as well as being Sugar Hill label's 'house drummer' – Dennis Chambers is also a hip-hop drumming trailblazer, creating the backbone for Grand Master Flash's hit The Message and Nard Wright's Hobbleglobotibbin – sampled by Dr. Dre for Snoop Dogg's G's & Hustlaz. He's also another drummer who follows his improvisational instincts. "He'll do drum solos that are like 20 minutes and you can tell he's not thinking," explains Thawer.

"He does weird things and I like doing weird things and pushing boundaries – I don't like being right all the time. I like making mistakes and taking chances, and he's one of them too. It's a 'there are no rules' type of thing and I love that about his playing. He's Ronald Bruner Jr's biggest influence, they're in the same lineage – they can groove heavy and they can improvise heavy at the same time."

Sarah Thawer © Mike Squires

Chris Dave: "He pioneered hip-hop drumming"

An influential drummer in jazz, gospel, hip-hop, making Dilla-inspired beats, you can hear the love for Chris Dave in Thawer's voice. "One of my favourite drummers is Chris Dave, Oh my God," she smiles.

"Chris Dave pioneered hip-hop drumming. J Dilla, the pioneer of hip hop and groove, Chris pioneered that on drums. Heavily influenced by Dilla, they're part of that same circle."

Horacio Hernandez: "A pioneer of Cuban music"

Havana-born Horacio Hernandez has married jazz, rock and Cuban music unlike any other artist and is a driving force behind Latin-fusion. "He's a pioneer of Cuban drumming – and Cuban drumming and the Indian drumming all stem from percussion," explains Thawer, linking his ethos to her own.

"In Cuban music every song traditionally has many percussionists playing different parts – a cowbell has a part, a conga has a part – but Horacio somehow plays each part with each limb. I can't even understand it. And he does it all so effortlessly. He understands the culture of the music, the rhythms of the music, but can improvise over all that."

Justin Tyson: "Anything you can think of, he does it"

Gospel drummer Justin Tyson may be less well-known than some of the others on Thawer's lineup, but he's played with the likes of Mos Def, Jessie J and Estelle, makes neo-soul, future-funk, West Coast jazz with his Blue Note-signed band R+R=NOW, and has drumming magazine online forums on fire with praise.

"He's under-credited because he's not on social media much, he's a low-key type of guy," Thawer says. "But jazz, hip-hop, fusion, African music, anything you can think of – he does it. He's one of my absolute favourites as well."