Ahmed Al Meghessib being both a football and FIFA pro is the ultimate flex

There aren’t many people in the world that have both a professional sports career and a professional esports career. Even fewer have a career in both real-life and virtual football. Ahmed Al Meghessib is one of those people, playing both football and FIFA at the highest level. Having played for Umm Salal in Qatar and represented his country in the online FIFA World Cup, Al Meghessib is truly at the peak of football, both offline and online.

In this Save Your Game episode, Frankie Ward explores Al Meghessib's past and the reasons behind his footballing career, getting to grips with what it’s like to be an athlete on both grass and virtual field.

Check out the podcast with Ahmed Al Meghessib below:

Al Meghessib doesn’t remember what the first FIFA game he played was – but he does remember when he started playing football for the first time. “I started at seven or eight years old and then progressed through the academy until I graduated.” Football in Doha, Qatar, is quite different to what people are used to in the West, Al Meghessib says, pointing out that players train mostly in the mornings when it’s cooler outside. “The players are also different, and don’t have a big physical appearance like they do in the UK.”

Al Meghessib got his first Xbox from his mother at a similar time. The first game he ever played was, of course, FIFA, and he fell in love with the game immediately. At this point, Ahmed was already enrolled into a prestigious sports school for his real-life football.

FIFA 2016

It’s no real surprise that the first game Al Meghessib wants to save is one from his favourite video game series – FIFA 2016. Around this time, Al Meghessib was already competing in his local online FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Doha. He explains that his first time trying to qualify was actually six years prior to the release of 2016. “I wanted to participate in one tournament and I got knocked out in the first game.” After training for eight more years, he came back to that same tournament in 2018, and won it.

Al Meghessib thinks that there is a lot of crossover between real-life and virtual football. “In the real world you have all your team-mates around you. In FIFA, it's more difficult because you control all the players. You make all your own plays.” Al Meghessib also points out that you’re not only the players in FIFA, but you’re also the manager as well. This teaches you not only about the position that you’re playing, but also about different formations and how to break them, he adds. This in turn can help you in real-life football, helping your knowledge when it comes to tactics and strategy.

In the real world, you have your team-mates around you. In FIFA, it’s more difficult because you control all the players Ahmed Al Meghessib

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was seen by many as the first edition of the modern Call of Duty formula. A fast-paced, arcade-like shooter on medium to small maps with a brilliant campaign meant that loads of FPS lovers were instantly hooked. Quick scoping on Rust and 360 no-scope montages were some of the first gaming videos uploaded on YouTube. As an entry point for many into the multi-billion dollar franchise, Al Meghessib wasn’t the only player that was hooked from the beginning.

Being only 11 years old at the time, his friends told him about it and he gave it a try. He never looked back. Nowadays, Al Meghessib sticks mostly to playing Call of Duty Warzone, the battle royale version of the popular multiplayer shooter. He plays mainly with his friends – one of them is both a professional football player and also a professional Warzone player, proving that Al Meghessib isn’t the only one to master both real life and virtual sports.

Apex Legends

This battle royale took the world by storm with its surprise release in February 2019 and was Respawn’s first step in the battle royale genre after the successful releases of both Titanfall and Titanfall 2. Apex Legends is currently making a resurgence in player numbers, mostly stemming from a big increase in livestream viewers and streamers.

For Al Meghessib, it was a breath of fresh air. Something different than all the other battle royales and while he wasn’t as good in it as FIFA or football, it was still a game that he wanted to sink his teeth into and master.

Apex Legends stands out for somebody like Al Meghessib, because players that excel at competitive games tend to be competitive everywhere. The sporting legend didn’t care that he would never be a world-class Apex Legends player – he could simply enjoy the game for what it was and have fun at the same time. When it comes to gaming, Al Meghessib points out that his competitive side often comes from playing with friends, but with Apex he was playing against randoms, removing the need to win at all costs.

All three games that Al Meghessib picked are mainly known for their multi-player sides. While some players see games as an escape from the real world, others see it as an opportunity to connect with people from all over the world and Al Meghessib definitely belongs to the latter.

If you want to hear more about Al Meghessib's story of becoming both a professional FIFA player and a professional football player, listen to the entire episode of the Save Your Game on Red Bull TV , Apple , Spotify and all major podcast platforms.