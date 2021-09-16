David ‘GrandPooBear’ Hunt is a popular streamer and one of the most well-known Super Mario players in the world. We’re not talking about any Mario games though – Kaizen-style games are his forte. Kaizen is Mario on steroids, ushering in extremely difficult custom-made maps from all different kinds of Mario games, including different techniques and extremely precise jumps.

GrandPooBear is a master of his craft – he has topped several Mario speedrunning leaderboards and regularly attends speedrunning events to show off his skills. Nowadays, the gamer streams a lot of Super Mario Maker 2, where he tackles Kaizen levels made by the community. In this Save Your Game episode, the American dives into the games that shaped the player we know today.

GrandPooBear struggled when it came to narrowing down a list to just three games. He really wanted to bring a fourth to the podcast, but as it was a ROM-hack – made for him by the community – he felt it was better to stick to the three others on the list.

Listen to GrandPooBear on Save Your Game:

The Best Zelda

GrandPooBear’s first pick is Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – not a Mario title, but a game he sees as “the peak of Zelda gameplay”. In his eyes, previous Zelda games fade in comparison to Breath of the Wild. It’s not just the narrative experience that it offers players, but also the chance to go almost everywhere. The ability to climb, fly, swim and surf gave Zelda players the freedom to explore Hyrule in ways that were impossible in previous iterations of Zelda.

“Breath of the Wild is the direction that I want the series to take in future Zelda games”, says GrandPooBear, adding that exploration was one of the best parts for him. Finding random temples that were spread around the map, or an enemy camp hiding on top of the hill gave players another layer of immersion not often found in a lot of games. “I want videogames to have more of those hidden puzzles or rooms that players don’t find for years – I love that stuff and it’s so hard to do.”

For those that have never ventured into the world of Breath of the Wild, but intend to at some point in the future, GrandPooBear gives the golden tip, saying: “Don’t think your idea is dumb”. What he means by this is that you will have to let go of the rules of previous games. Steep mountains that are normally impassible are easily traversed by link. Diving into a deep lake may not result in drowning, but instead, there may be treasure. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an adventure in every sense of the word.

Mario Bros. 3 was the catalyst to starting my career as a speedrunner. It was the first game I ever speedran David ‘GrandPOOBear’ Hunt

Super Mario Bros. 3

GrandPooBear’s second pick shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Super Mario Bros. 3 is the game that has truly shaped the gamer’s life. Released in 1988 on the NES in Japan (1990 in Europe and America) and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide, the game quickly became a staple in platforming games, shaping the genre into what it is today.

And GrandPooBear is one of the best Super Mario 3 players ever. He says that it’s the best Mario because of how challenging and fast the gameplay is. The inclusion of the Tanooki Suit gave players the option to fly through the map at incredible speeds – if used well. Speedrunners, like the name suggests – are attracted to going as fast as possible. Which is one of the reasons why GrandPooBear is so fond of it.

Mario Bros. 3 was a gift from his sister when he was five years old. When he started playing the game he would fly everywhere to try and beat the system. Picking up the game years later, he realised that flying isn’t the way to go when it comes to travelling as quickly as possible. “Mario actually travels a lot quicker on land than in the air," he explains.

This Mario title elevated GrandPooBear as a gamer to the man that he has become today. He explains: “Mario Bros. 3 was the catalyst to starting my career as a speedrunner. It was the first game I ever speedran. Without Mario 3 I wouldn't be able to do this for a living. I’m extremely grateful for Super Mario Bros. 3 and everything that it has ever given to me – more than anything else in this world.”

Spelunky 2 - The underground roguelike platformer

Last but certainly not least for a potential save is Spelunky 2. The roguelike action platformer was released in 2020 as a sequel to the very successful Spelunky. In essence, Spelunky is an adventure game; however, every time the player dies, they have to start all over again. With procedurally generated levels, every run is different. This creates a massive amount of variety in the gameplay.

GrandPooBear loves Spelunky 2 because of its extreme difficulty and the “Rube Goldberg machine deaths”. This is where if a bat touches you, you fall into spikes and die. One mistake can cost you a run, which is something the famed speedrunner enjoys.

“It’s so hard to beat," adds GrandPooBear, and multiple endings simply ramp up the difficulty. “Very few people have even got to the first ending and even fewer have beaten the game and reached the most difficult ending – it takes a perfect storm of gameplay from the player. If you’re not perfect, it’s going to cost you your life. There's something just so special about that and so amazing to watch. Every single person that I know that has ever completely beaten Spelunky 2 absolutely loves the game.”

It’s fascinating listening to GrandPooBear offer an insight into what makes difficult games so great to beat and he also tells his emotional story of how he got into speedrunning in the first place. So sit back and relax, because GrandPooBear has a story to tell.

Listen to the full Save Your Game interview with David ‘GrandPooBear’ Hunt on Apple , Spotify and all major podcast platforms.