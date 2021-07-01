After kicking things off with G2 founder and CEO Carlos 'ocelote' Rodriguez , Save Your Game returns with one of the biggest names in FIFA, Ryan Pessoa . Over the course of his career Pessoa has gone from young upstart to one of the veterans of the FIFA scene, establishing himself as a threat at every tournament he attends and making history by playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester City.

Pessoa rose to fame as part of Hashtag United's FIFA division and was the star player on the roster for a number of years. He made the big move to Manchester City in 2019 and has been there ever since, continuously placing well at major tournaments and being an elite presence in the FIFA space.

In this episode of Save Your Game, host Frankie Ward chats to Pessoa about his esports career, staying in shape and, of course, which game he wants to submit to the Red Bull Save Your Game podcast to immortalise forever.

Check out the podcast in full right here:

As you'd probably expect, one of the franchises Pessoa considers as his choice for the Save Your Game podcast is FIFA, the game that's given him a career and the chance to travel the world. While he and Ward go deep into his professional career and discuss what it's really like playing FIFA at the very top level, it was his memories of earlier titles he played as a kid that really gives you an insight into the man himself.

"I remember there was a mode I used to play and I would set the time for the game at the maximum length, so it was like a real 90-minute game," says Pessoa. "I would sit there on literally the easiest difficulty, it was the amateur or beginner, and I would sit there just scoring goals. It would end up like 300–0. I’d just do that. It sounds very weird now thinking of it, but I would honestly just do that a lot."

Ryan Pessoa talks about staying fit in the podcast © Luis Gallo/Red Bull Content Pool

Pessoa also gives further insight into his life as a child, revealing a surprising and pretty niche possibility as his choice for the Save Your Game podcast, telling tales of getting a bit too serious at an after school club, ultimately starting the competitive streak that eventually brought him to the top of the FIFA world.

He also reveals some deep secrets that prove he might not be the ultimate gamer that he seems to be on the outside. He candidly reveals that despite being great at FIFA, and claiming to be great at a lot of other titles, when it comes to Rocket League – a game that you would think would be easy for a FIFA pro to dominate in – he can't even master the most basic of skills.

"Rocket League, I'm [in the] gutter, terrible," Pessoa tells Ward in the podcast. "I'm at the bottom tier. I can't even get off the ground."

Anyone doubting Pessoa's gaming ability will quickly be reminded just how good he is at FIFA however when he throws out some tips for players looking to step up their game. While average players will no doubt be focusing on the ball at all times and slightly better players will be looking where their players are making runs on screen, Pessoa says that looking at the minimap of the pitch is equally as important when it comes to the top level.

"A lot of my friends don't use it, but there's a mini map, almost like a radar, on FIFA at the bottom. Some people turn it off or they don't pay any attention to it. Whereas, for me, I genuinely look at the mini map almost as much as I look at the actual pitch."

Throughout the episode Pessoa drops little nuggets of valuable information like this, showing that when it comes to FIFA his brain really does work differently to average players. It's rare you get to see such an insight into a professional players brain, as well as their past and daily life, but that's exactly what you can expect from this episode of Save Your Game .

Listen to the full Save Your Game interview with Ryan Pessoa on Apple , Spotify and all major podcast platforms.