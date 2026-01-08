Scotty James has nothing left to prove – except to himself

It’s not often you hear about Australians in winter sports, but

is one of the few. In 2010, he became the youngest athlete to compete at the Winter Games in more than 50 years. Now 31, the Melbourne rider is preparing for his fifth appearance with the Australian team. He already has two Olympic medals – bronze from PyeongChang and silver from Beijing – with the one prize still missing. A new Netflix documentary Scotty James: Pipe Dream looks back on 20 years of his career, from moving overseas as a teenager to chasing snow across the globe ever since.