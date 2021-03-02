Get some solid skating from Guatemala and Belize on a Mayan skate mission
Road warrior Dani Millan's Searching for the Mayas action remix follows pro skaters Jaakko Ojanen, Madars Apse, Angelo Caro and Zack Wallin on tour throughout Belize, Guatemala and Mexico. Heavy!
Published on
While there are several contenders for the title of most ‘out there’ skate trip ever undertaken for our definitive Skate Escape travel series, Searching for the Mayas would probably top most viewer polls- certainly, judging from the social media feedback when the three-parter originally dropped in 2018.
01/10
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the skateboarding action on all your devices! Get the app here
Why? Well the holy trinity of people, spots and vibes were all in full effect for this unprecedented skate tour from Guatemala City through Belize and up into southernmost Mexico: Jaakko Ojanen, Madars Apse, Angelo Caro and Zack Wallin took their lumps and endless road miles to skate some of the most vibrant spots ever seen.
Dani Millan has compressed the entire mega-trip down into this smoker of an action edit from the incredible and unique spots of three colourful and vibrant nations as you've never seen them before.
Wonderful world, beautiful people: experience it all through the lens of Red Bull Skateboarding and our global community of skating friendship!