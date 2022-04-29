Rally legend Sébastien Loeb gives us the lowdown on his DTM debut

With nine consecutive World Rally Championships between 2004 and 2012, Sébastien Loeb 's successes even overshadow the F1 records holders of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. At 48, he's still world class in WRC, as he proved in January when he won the Monte Carlo Rally for Ford M-Sport after an intense fight with Sébastien Ogier – who has eight WRC titles of his own under his belt.

But with successes in the Dakar Rally, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and even X Games, Loeb has always been inclined to explore new areas.

He finished second overall for Pescarolo in the 2006 24 Hours of Le Mans and later raced GTs and touring car races. He's finished runner-up in the Dakar Rally twice for Peugeot and recently in a Prodrive BRX Hunter. He drove in the World Rallycross Championship, the Extreme E series, set the record for the famous Pikes Peak Hillclimb and has won the Race of Champions.

Loeb is driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo for AlphaTauri AF Corse © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

This weekend he makes his debut in Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) putting a stunning Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo through its paces around the Circuito do Algarve in Portimao for AlphaTauri AF Corse.

"Red Bull asked me if I was interested in taking part in a DTM race when regular driver Nick Cassidy was unavailable for the start of the season due to his commitment in Formula E," explains Loeb.

"I said yes, I'd be very interested, but I expect hard times as I'm aware of the high level of this field. But I like all fields of motorsport, I enjoy being in different competitions. But my preference is still rallying."

As Loeb has already some GT experience, the DTM cars are not totally new to him: "I know only few of the other drivers as some of them were kids when I was in circuit racing. In fact, René Rast drove for the same team as me."

Loeb's DTM appearance is a one-off in his varied schedule © Geoffrey Meuli/Red Bull Content Pool

For Loeb and DTM fans, there's no further good news right now: "There's no plan for another outing in DTM, but let's wait and see what the future holds."

As well as the series, the Portimao track is also new to Loeb. "My only reconnaissance was in the simulator and the test this week," he says. "The circuit is challenging."

But while Loeb is looking forward to the challenge, he's clear about his main target for this season: "My focus this year is to win in the Rally Raid World Championship, but I always want to give my best in any competition."

Asked whether there's a big difference between racing and rallying from the driver's point of view, he told us: "In racing, you try to set the best lap time. In rallying you have to use the pace notes, rely on your co-driver, there are just more things to take in.

"For me, this weekend will be tough because I'm racing against specialists in this category and even though I tested in Spa and Hockenheim earlier this year, I'm under no illusion it will be hard."

But does he believe he could score points this weekend? "I have to check the scoring system. I don't even know how many points are up for grabs, but I will learn about it soon!"

At 48, the former gymnast is still in excellent shape. "I don't train any more than I did when I was younger, because I can keep my constant level of fitness," he says.

Loeb is filling in for regular driver Nick Cassidy in Portimão © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Loeb raced in in the FIA GT series in a McLaren with his own team in 2013 and one event in the French GT championship, his first appearance in a Ferrari.

But was he tempted to switch to Formula One? "When I became Rally World Champion in 2008, Red Bull rewarded me with a test drive for Toro Rosso. It went pretty well, but, unfortunately, getting an F1 super licence was far too complicated, so we didn't pursue the F1 project."