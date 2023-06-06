Seb Ogier: Sardinian frustrations, but excited for Kenya

Rally Italia Sardegna hurt. When I was sitting on a bank in the rain on Saturday afternoon it was tough for my co-driver Vincent Landais and I.

Our Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 was just off the road and our rally – and our lead of the rally – was over. A couple of hours earlier we'd been in front by 18 seconds and looking forward to the repeat of the morning stages. Then, the afternoon came.

All smiles in Sardinia © Team Sebastien Ogier

You know, I stopped competing full time a couple of years ago. Last year and this year I'm in the nice position where I can do the events that I really enjoy. Sardinia is somewhere I had a lot of success in past years and made some nice memories – this is a good event for me .

Now, my family is the priority. That's why I've stopped driving the full season. So, when I come to an event, I want to enjoy it and to have fun. For the first half of the rally, this one was a lot of fun. But then, on the second run through Saturday, it wasn’t so much.

A relaxed Ogier at a WRC fan event © Team Sebastien Ogier Pre-race prep © Team Sebastien Ogier

Just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong and it ended in a really strange way. Changing a slow puncture on the car before the penultimate stage, we made it to the start with just a couple of seconds to spare. Everything was such a rush that I jumped into the car and didn't have a moment to wipe the mud from my boots.

We went from the start and, maybe a kilometre in, I came to brake for a left-hand corner and my foot slid off the brake pedal. I went straight back to it, but it was too late. The wheels locked, the engine stalled and the car slid off. The nose was just a little bit down a bank and we tried so hard to get it back. Thank you to the spectators who came and tried to help pull us back to the road.

Sadly, we couldn’t quite do it.

Ogier chewing the fat with his fellow competitors © Team Sebastien Ogier

Suddenly, when the adrenaline wears off, everything hits you. All of the emotion of leading the rally and then going through so much. You become so focused on what you are doing. I sat down and suddenly, I was so thirsty. Our Yaris had been leaking water, so we had given the car everything we had - now I needed some water myself. Once again, the fans came to my help with a big bottle.

I think you probably saw already that the conditions were completely incredible in Sardinia . I've seen a lot of rain from the inside of a rally car, but I don't think I saw anything quite like that at the weekend. Driving through the mountains with the storm going on, the thunder, the lightening and the rain just filling the road was unbelievable - especially because last year the temperature was more than 40°C. Even though I wasn’t there, we could see the crews were melting in the car.

A perfect Sardinian summer's day © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool And then the rain came © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Last week, at times, with the water and the mud, and having to clean the side windows to see where we were going, it was a little bit like we were back racing in Great Britain. I really like Wales and I've always enjoyed driving there, but the weather is usually quite complicated and not a lot like Sardinia.

Now, we look forwards to Africa and I think we're out of the rainy season in Kenya - at least, I hope so! I love the Safari Rally. Winning this event is one of the highlights of my career, really one of the special ones.

The place is quite magical. When I hear about some of the places the World Rally Championship is thinking to go to, places which are questionable for many reasons, it really makes me happy to think about being back in Naivasha again.

Being briefed by the crew © Team Sebastien Ogier

The people, the country and the roads – everything is just amazing. When you look to the people, it’s humbling to see how warm they are and for the welcome they give to us. You know, really, some of these people they live very quiet lives with not so much, but they want to give you everything. They never stop smiling.

I love this human side of this place and anything I can to help them, I will always do.

And the challenge of Safari is unique. To drive flat out in these fantastic cars and to come around the corner and see in the distance - hopefully in the far distance - giraffes and some of the other wildlife… it's not like anywhere else on Earth.

Making time for the fans © Team Sebastien Ogier Reflections post-race © Team Sebastien Ogier

But we can’t forget that the roads also can be super tough. You can go from the big, big rocks where you're down to first gear to places where you struggle like hell to come through the fesh-fesh, with your face full of fine dust. Then, we're out to the wide-open African plains and you are flying, looking up to the big blue sky.

It's Africa. I love it.