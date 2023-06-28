Seb Ogier: Kenya is always a pleasure especially when you win

Before the start of last week’s Safari Rally Kenya , I was reading some words about the modern event not being as much of a challenge as it was 20 years ago. I know this. I understand this. Everything changes, the world has to evolve. But, honestly, last week was still something unique. The Safari Rally Kenya remains very different from the other events and to win this one, I really had to fight so hard.

It doesn’t matter what year or what generation you are competing on at the Safari, the challenge of competing in Africa is so high and when you go to the top step of the podium and celebrate your win, it’s special. This one was even more special for me.

Ogier always likes racing in Kenya © Team Sebastien Ogier

I had to face so many little issues, I had to work on the car and make some more repairs and preparations. All of the rally was a fight, but the last day was incredible. To start with, we lost the tailgate in the first run of the Oserian stage. It was really strange – we must have just touched the car on the wrong angle, but it really felt like nothing.

To see that everything was gone from the back of the car was really surprising. It was not a big mistake, but it came with a big consequence. When it first happened, honestly, I didn’t feel it immediately. I was pushing very hard in the stage and really focused.

The surface in this stage is a soft ground with big ruts coming and these ruts give you some grip; the car is kind of stuck into them and maybe less sensitive to the loss of aero. It didn’t cost so much time, in fact, I was quicker towards the end of the stage – definitely I could feel something because I had a higher top speed on the straight. It was like an extreme DRS system!

This edition of the Safari rally was packed full of action for Ogier © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

We had one more stage to drive like this, so Vincent [Landais, Ogier’s co-driver] and I knew we had to try to keep the dust out of the car. We took what we had to block the area where the tailgate was. Luckily that last stage of the loop was damp, so we had no problem with the dust. The car was quite oversteery, but really not so bad to drive on this one.

The biggest worry for me was coming in the last stages, with the fesh-fesh. I mentioned already those ruts, but when they get really deep on the second pass, you can no longer decide your line. You have to follow the ruts which are full of this really fine dust. Basically, the nose of the car was digging in the ground and collecting the dust into the radiator.

The mechanics had their hands full with repairs © Team Sebastien Ogier

This stopped air going in to cool the engine and caused a big overheating issue and I had to do half of the stage in road mode. It makes the performance lower to try to contain the temperature – basically, you can’t drive anywhere near flat out. I will not tell you what the number was, but my engine temperature was extremely high!

Normally, it was a point where you needed to stop, but I decided to continue. I’m not sure this engine will be used again! We all got the alarm telling us about the high temperatures, but I got it first – it was a big, scary moment. To drive in these conditions, it’s tough to focus – but because of the issue you are also not going at full race speed.

Ogier was pushed hard by Kalle Rovanperä for the win © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Obviously, there was a fight with Kalle Rovanperä [Ogier's Toyota GAZOO Racing team-mate] as well. Rovanperä did another good rally, really strong. He was able to get through the whole Safari Rally without any problems, which was remarkable for such a tough event – especially when you think about the number of issues I had!

People were talking about his time on the first stage on Sunday morning. For him to push on this extremely rough stage, I was not expecting. Of course, I was not expecting him to let me win easily either – I am starting to know him and I know he is the same as any good driver who would do the same. But it took me by surprise that he decided to do this in the roughest section.

Celebrating the win © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

For sure, this put more pressure on me. It was a big fight for three days. It’s things like that that helped to make this a most satisfying win. And for the team to get one-two-three-four in Kenya for the second year in succession is definitely a remarkable performance.

As well as the rally, there are other reasons why I decided to come back to Kenya. It’s the place: you arrive and immediately see the wildlife again, but then you come to the race and you start to worry about the number of animals you have seen! and you hope for them not to come to the road. This year, I think there were more animals around than normal this year. And it was so green, so beautiful.

Kenya brings in different sights and sounds than any other WRC rally © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool The wildlife was exotic © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Above all of this, there’s the human stories from this country. We are not all equal in this world and the people who can afford to need to help those who are less fortunate.

I travelled to see a village where they struggle for water. For water! I mean, this is the number one thing a human needs to survive. I worked again this year with the well:fair charity to make a donation and to help where I can.

As ever Sebastien Ogier made time to meet the fans in Kenya © Team Sebastien Ogier

I always want to help this country and to give support to these beautiful people, who always welcome us with the big smile, even if they don’t own much. It gives a real understanding of humility and reminds us that you don’t need so much to be happy. All of this combines when you win the race and stand on the podium – it was the right decision to come here.

Thank you, Kenya. And now, I take some time with the family – it’s summer holiday time for me!