The 2020 WRC season was different, but Sébastien Ogier smashed it anyway

Switch it off. It’s Turkey, late September and Sébastien Ogier’s World Rally Championship challenge has just fallen apart. His Toyota Yaris WRC has lost the use of cylinder number one and not even a six-time champion can challenge for number seven without the full complement of four.

Ogier felt the full force of a 27-point swing at the top of the table. He’d landed in Marmaris nine points clear and departed 18 behind team-mate and Rally Turkey winner Elfyn Evans.

In one day, a puncture cost him the lead, a transmission issue cost him time and an engine failure looked to have cost him the title. Ogier’s response was entirely typical of the Frenchman: there was no blame, just a desire to heads up and eyes ahead to the next opportunity to right this wrong.

Elfyn Evans on his way to victory at Rally Turkey © Mahmut Cinci/Red Bull Content Pool

And then he offered Elfyn Evans a ride home. The Welshman – the man who’d just relieved Ogier of the lead of the World Rally Championship, the man on the other side of that 27-point swing – was scheduled to be sitting alongside a bunch of sunburned, holidaymaking Brits on a flight out of Turkey at two o’clock in the morning.

Ogier wasn’t having that. Instead, they boarded a private plane and travelled in style. Together.

Ogier is the ultimate competitor on the stages, but all too infrequently do we see the selfish approach required to reach the very pinnacle of a sport balanced by the sort of selflessness which marks him out as a very decent human being.

A podium in Sardinia trimmed Evans’s lead to 14 points, but still it was a mountain for the man from Gap to climb.

All he could do was push. Ahead of last week’s Rally Monza, he wasted no time in reminding everybody where the pressure lay.

“He has the pressure,” said Ogier. “Not me.”

A few years ago, he would have ramped that talk up a bit. Gone a bit harder. The last few years and six titles in seven years have softened Sébastien a little. Softened? Perhaps not. He’s still a steel-edged competitor, but success times six has brought a lighter touch.

This time he added quietly: “But I would take that pressure for a 14-point lead.”

Once into the event, all Ogier could do was drive. And drive hard. But it was hard to drive on a rally like no other in conditions sent to torment and test the world’s finest rally drivers.

Rally Monza was a rally carved from a race track, with chicanes to left-right and right-left, straw bales to avoid and ceaseless surface changes. Tarmac. Grass, Gravel. Mud. Concrete. Cobbles. And all topped with a Teflon coating of snow, ice and rain.

Ahead of Monza, there were those who considered this year’s title less worthy. Ogier himself said, much as he wanted to win it, should success come his way, he wouldn’t rank it alongside the others which were won across a full campaign.

The seventh and final round of the championship changed that. Rally Monza was the toughest challenge of the season. Victory in Lombardy would crown a worthy champion.

Ogier mastered the terrible conditions to win the rally and the world title © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Sandwiched between Monza’s famous curves and corners was a day in the mountains. It was there that Ogier won title number seven.

And it was there that Evans matched Ogier for decency. The Welshman was caught out by a right-hander more slippery than he could have ever imagined.

A layer of snow masked one of those surface changes and, in the blink of an eye, the four Michelins beneath the Yaris lost all purchase with Planet Earth and started to slide. Evans buried the throttle, deploying 400 horsepower in a last-ditch attempt to keep his car on the road. His dream alive.

To no avail. The car slid down a bank backwards.

Literally seconds later, Evans was back up the bank and running back up the road from the scene of his shunt to warn Ogier. He waved the French-flagged sister car down and watched his team-mate and rival tip-toe past, progressing down the road to his own dream.

Ogier was full of emotion as he paid tribute to Evans later that day. He knew, were it not for Evans’s actions, he would likely have been in the same ditch. A result which would have handed the title to Elfyn.

Sébastien Ogier is now a seven-time WRC champion © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

“The emotions are important,” Ogier said after the finish. “The numbers are nice, seven is nice, but it’s the emotions that are important. All I could do here was give pressure to him and I kept doing that. I’m sorry for Elfyn. He’s a great team-mate and this is a great team.

“When I joined Toyota at the start of this year, I was excited for what would be my last season. It was short, which is why I’ll stay for another year. But still, it’s special to win again.”

And to become just the second driver ever – alongside Juha Kankkunen – to win with three different manufacturers.

“I was thinking a little bit about that,” he said. “Early in my career I wanted to see some nice statistics for myself, but as the time passes, maybe they’re more for you guys and for the fans. I’m happy for nice stats, but all I can do is try to be the best of my generation and to leave some strong and good emotions.”

Strong and good emotions are something of a trademark for the seven-time champion.