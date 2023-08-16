Watch Video8 min
The RB7 car hits Las Vegas on an epic road trip with Oracle Red Bull Racing

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, especially when Oracle Red Bull Racing’s team principal Christian Horner is in town with Sergio Pérez – watch video here…
With just three months to go until the highly anticipated first Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez, Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and the championship-winning RB7 F1 car went to Nevada for a jump start on the fun.
Watch the video at the top of page as Perez retraces his steps from the night before when he took the RB7 from the bustling Las Vegas Strip to the scorched Nevada desert and everywhere in between.
F1 driver Sergio Checo Perez in the Wynn Las Vegas hotel casino in Las Vegas.

Temptation is put in Perez's way

© Garth Milan

In this chapter of the Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Road Trip series, Horner and Checo play a whimsical cat-and-mouse game recapping Checo’s last 24 hours in Las Vegas, which culminates with him misplacing the RB7. Fortunately, the team needs no Las Vegas luck in finding it – Horner knows everything about his cars, including the location of Checo’s – and in this case, it’s parked precariously on a casino roof.
The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 in action in Las Vegas near the Bellagio Hotel.

The RB7 passes the famous Bellagio Hotel

© Garth Milan

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 car undergoing a night-time pit stop next to the replica Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas.

Time for a pit stop!

© Garth Milan

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 car driving down The Strip in Las Vegas.

Full speed ahead down The Strip

© Garth Milan

Join Checo and Horner as they meet Elvis impersonators, Vegas showgirls, The Blue Man Group and Mr Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton. With a desert showdown between the RB7 and Bryce Menzies’s massive trophy truck judged by Emilia Hartford, this romp through Sin City runs the gamut of iconic Nevada moments.
Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB7 car with Sergio Perez alongside Bryce Menzies’s Trophy Truck in the Nevada desert.

Desert showdown

© Garth Milan

Bryce Menzies’s Trophy Truck jumps over the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 car in the Nevada desert.

Menzies goes big over the RB7

© Garth Milan

Dive into Checo’s unforgettable night and get ready for when Oracle Red Bull Racing visits Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

