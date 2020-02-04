Watch as Kemper and Lenny lead a star-studded session at pristine Jaws
In the recent epic run of swell at Pe'ahi, big wave world champ Billy Kemper and renaissance waterman Kai Lenny highlighted a mind-blowing performance from an elite crew of international chargers.
Maui, Hawaii, known as the 'Windy Isle' for good reason, suddenly fell calm. The air got crisp and cool. A maxing swell popped up on the radar. Clearly, the ingredients were all there for an epic day of big wave surfing at Jaws.
Ian Walsh used the quiet days leading up to the swell to prepare some seriously experimental equipment. Meanwhile, Billy Kemper and Kai Lenny were frothing, as usual, to redefine big wave barrel riding. When it was time to venture out to the line-up, all three men were destined to put on a show, and our man on the ground Ryan Moss was there to document it.
But no one has mastered paddling Jaws quite like Billy Kemper. The four-time Jaws champ and big wave world champ approaches the wave's multi-storey, terrifying barrel as if it were a piddly beachbreak – and every attempt, he's simply getting gnarlier.
By now, the surfing world has seen Kemper's incredible tube ride from this session, but what is perhaps more amazing is Kemper's prediction right beforehand, which you can only see right here in this epic edit from Moss.
So click play at the top of the page and get the inside track on what's been one of the best big wave sessions of the winter so far.