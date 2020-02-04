TV
Surfing9 min

Watch as Kemper and Lenny lead a star-studded session at pristine Jaws

Written by Andrew Lewis
In the recent epic run of swell at Pe'ahi, big wave world champ Billy Kemper and renaissance waterman Kai Lenny highlighted a mind-blowing performance from an elite crew of international chargers.
Maui, Hawaii, known as the 'Windy Isle' for good reason, suddenly fell calm. The air got crisp and cool. A maxing swell popped up on the radar. Clearly, the ingredients were all there for an epic day of big wave surfing at Jaws.
Big wave surfer from Hawaii, Tyler Larronde, rides inside a huge barrel at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui
Professional surfer from Hawaii Kai Lenny takes a break on a boat during a big wave session at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui.
Professional big wave surfer from Maui Ian Walsh drops into a wave at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui.
Professional big wave surfer from Maui, Hawaii, Kai Lenny, does a bottom turn at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui.
Big wave surfer Izzy Gomez bottom-turns on a wave at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui.
Tyler Larronde goes deep
© Ryan Chachi Craig
01/05
Ian Walsh used the quiet days leading up to the swell to prepare some seriously experimental equipment. Meanwhile, Billy Kemper and Kai Lenny were frothing, as usual, to redefine big wave barrel riding. When it was time to venture out to the line-up, all three men were destined to put on a show, and our man on the ground Ryan Moss was there to document it.
Professional big wave surfer from Hawaii Paige Alms drops into a wave at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui, Hawaii.
A wave passes surfers in the lineup at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui, Hawaii.
Professional surfer from Oahu, Hawaii, Nathan Florence, drops into a wave at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui, Hawaii.
Professional big wave surfer Billy Kemper pulls into a huge barrel at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui, Hawaii.
Professional big wave surfer Greg Long rides a wave at Jaws, Pe'ahi, Maui, Hawaii.
Paige Alms made the most of the perfect conditions
© Ryan Chachi Craig
01/05
But no one has mastered paddling Jaws quite like Billy Kemper. The four-time Jaws champ and big wave world champ approaches the wave's multi-storey, terrifying barrel as if it were a piddly beachbreak – and every attempt, he's simply getting gnarlier.
By now, the surfing world has seen Kemper's incredible tube ride from this session, but what is perhaps more amazing is Kemper's prediction right beforehand, which you can only see right here in this epic edit from Moss.
So click play at the top of the page and get the inside track on what's been one of the best big wave sessions of the winter so far.