Desert Point came alive in 2020 with only a tight team to enjoy the show
Indonesia's postcard perfect line-up pumps for months without a tourist to be seen, as locals and expats get their fill. Experience it with us, right here.
Indonesia's Lombok Strait is an incredible and treacherous body of water. Running 60km north-south between the islands of Bali and Lombok it's only 20km apart at its narrowest point, yet never less than 250m deep. It is home to the Wallace Line, which separates Indomalayan animals from their Australasian cousins. Above all (if you're a surfer), it's where the Pacific Ocean meets the Indian Ocean and as the resulting current, the Indonesian Throughflow, rips south down the Strait it runs into south swells peeling along the impeccable reef fringe of the Bangko Bangko fishing village. The final result? Flawless waves.
Only a short haul from bustling Bali and with accommodation as cheap as it comes, the perfect waves of Desert Point soon became overrun with crowds. Everyone from visiting professionals to strike missions, island hoppers and crews camping feral for the season had Lombok in their sights and before too long the sheer amount of humans in the water was the biggest deterrent to a Desert mission. Then came 2020.
With the world hitting reset Indonesia went into lockdown. Crossing from one island to another was off limits and Bangko Bangko broke to an audience of the few surfing Lombok locals for weeks on end. Slowly, restrictions started to ease and gradually transport options restarted. With no tourists in Indonesia, Desert Point became heaven for those who were lucky enough to get there and the edit above, by Nate Lawrence and Timothy Ridenour, comes from an empty past few months in paradise.
Headlining the show is up-and-coming Indonesian young gun Bronson Meydi. Originally from Sumbawa and now living in Bali, it makes perfect sense that he looks so comfortable on the island that separates them. Bronson is joined by longtime mentor and Indonesian surfing icon Rizal Tandjung and his son Varun, while local standout Usman Trioko holds it down for the home team. Also look out for Bali brothers Rio and Ryuki Waida, who are getting better every time they touch the water. On the expat side of things, Italian master brewer Mattia Morri led the charge, with up-and-comers Kian Martin and Kayu Vianna each having their moments of glory.
This has been a strange year for sure, but for a tight crew of committed Indian Ocean surfers, it'll be one they look back on fondly, for it's delivered some of the best waves of their lives. Hit play in the video above to see for yourself.