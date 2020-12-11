The Hawaiian winter season kicks off with a bang at Jaws

By dawn on December 2, things had got bigger. The buoys were now reading 21ft (6.4m) at 17 seconds. A collection of the world's best big wave surfers were buzzing around the parking lot of boat launch, preparing gear, talking the unfolding conditions. "It's gonna start to thump when that gets here," said

after checking the latest forecast. "Definitely don't want to be getting caught inside by those."