Our latest Sessions edit showcases the best Mavericks swell in a decade
Mavericks turned things up to 11 as Kai Lenny, Justine Dupont, Ian Walsh and Lucas Chumbo took centre stage on their generation's biggest Mavericks swell.
Published on
On Sunday, January 10, two days after Peter Mel caught the wave of his lifetime, and in the midst of one of California's craziest runs of swell in years, the jewel in San Francisco's surfing crown delivered like never before.
Mavericks is home to a diehard crew of hardcore locals, but on a swell like this the cavalry are always going to flock. With safety at the forefront of everyone's minds, the big wave fraternity pulled together and went above and beyond to have each other's backs.
01/04
Just south of San Francisco, in the fishing town of Half Moon Bay, a huge and long swell combined with king tides to take the famed mega-wave of Mavericks to its paddle threshold. For a crazy hour the famously jet ski-resistant lineup allowed the personal watercraft crew to swing into action and tow some of the biggest waves ever seen in this part of California.
When the swell first popped up on the charts, our Californian connections Jimmy Wilson (filming) and Scotty Hammonds (editor) teamed up with local hellman and Stab Premium editor Taylor Paul to line up a boat, assemble a crew, and seize the day. Want a behind-the-scenes, first-hand account of all that goes into something like this? Have a read of Taylor's epic blow-by-blow on Stab right now.
Jumping onboard their boat were none other than Kai Lenny, Ian Walsh and Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca. Tie in the skills of the boat's fearless Captain Christian Larson, our media mob and three of the world's most accomplished heavy water surfers, and there might never have been a more talented all-round team assembled in the big wave realm, ever. We were on!
01/04
What came next was a day for the ages, but don't just take our word for it, savour some incredible stills from Fred Pompermayer in the gallery above, then watch the video at the top of the page.
As well as Kai, Ian and Chumbo, Justine Dupont starred (before heading to Jaws a day later to catch the best wave of her life), alongside a crew of local heavy hitters swinging for the fences.
You're going to love this one – dive in now and enjoy.
Download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable surfing action on all your devices! Get the app here.