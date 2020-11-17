See Mundaka roar to life as an all-star Euro crew get their fill
The Basque Country’s mythical point break wakes up for winter as Natxo González, Kepa Acero, Aritz Aranburu, Leo Fioravanti and friends make the most of the classic conditions.
By now you've more than likely seen the fallout from the Atlantic's mighty Hurricane Epsilon. There were record-breaking waves at Portugal's Nazaré, tackled by an elite field of the world's best. In Ireland Conor Maguire rode the biggest wave to ever broadside the Emerald Isle. From Hossegor to Belharra in France and across the Spanish border into the Basque Country, European coastlines lit up everywhere, and naturally keen eyes turned to Mundaka.
Europe's premier point break is a fickle beast at best and as the first winter swells loom, the local community wait nervously to see what shape the sandbar's in. The run out at the mouth of the Urdaibai river is but one of a million factors that determine the state of the near-shore seafloor, and thankfully in 2020 the bank is groomed to perfection.
Naturally our favourite Basque surfer Natxo González leads the charge in his backyard. He was joined by a solid squad of compatriots, including veteran tube pigs Aritz Aranburu, Kepa Acero and Aritza Saratxaga. With France only a short drive away, Andy Criere made the trip down, and he was joined by Italian surfer and fellow French resident Leonardo Fioravanti on the border-crossing mission.
After the initial XXL adrenaline rush that Epsilon delivered the backside of the swell was a portrait of perfection, as you'll see when you hit play on the video above. Overhead tubes with not a drop out of place, at one of the most famed waves in the world, minus the usual maddening crows, what's not to love! Enjoy.