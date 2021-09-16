A global programme that empowers students to challenge the status quo and make positive impacts has just launched its first podcast as part of its innovation arsenal.

In Red Bull Basement Sessions , six ingenious minds from the worlds of sport, business and advocacy discuss their mindset, their motivations and what it takes to make a difference.

“Global innovators and the entrepreneurial spirit are what Red Bull Basement is all about – finding the tech solution that will completely change the game,” says podcast host Tom Carroll, who's known for YouTube videos on science, nature and tech. “In this podcast show, we hear from a bunch of inspiring change makers, so this is the perfect place to gain inspiration and insights.”

You can't give up on your dreams and goals Siya Kolisi

Episode 1 kicks off with South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi talking about how to drive positive change in your community. The loose forward who led the Springboks to victory in the World Cup uses his achievements to fuel innovation and motivate others. He reflects on growing up in a township outside of Port Elizabeth and the work of his Kolisi Foundation, which helps to provide food and other essentials to people in need.

“You can’t give up on your dreams and goals… You’ve got to fight with everything you have,” says Kolisi. “Find something that means something for you. You’ll stand firm and strong because your conviction in its purpose comes from inside.”

In Episode 2 is Red Bull Racing Honda’s Christian Horner , the team principal who across 17 seasons has overseen one of Formula One’s most remarkable success stories. The British mastermind offers insights on what it takes to create a winning team, what sets his crew apart from the others in F1, and how to keep teamwork flowing throughout ups and downs.

Carissa Moore is the focus of Episode 3, as she reveals how to turn a passion into a career. The Surfing Hall of Famer, who overcame self-doubt on the way to becoming a multiple champion, describes looking for progression on her own terms and the great things that can happen when you step out of your comfort zone.

Carissa Moore © Ben Thouard/Red Bull Content Pool

There’s no stopping Episode 4’s Fabio Wibmer , the trials and MTB rider whose creativity and boundary-pushing performances have taken him from small-town roots in Austria to a global fan base. One of the world’s most-watched YouTube stars, Wibmer discusses how to unlock your creativity and stand out from the crowd.

In Episode 5, Worldwide Generation Founder and CEO Manjula Lee describes how to take your ideas to the next level. A witness to poverty and injustice throughout her childhood, she abandoned a promising corporate career to help find solutions for today’s biggest challenges. Today she works to rally the world around achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Closing out the season in Episode 6 is Peter Gray , the NTT senior vice president who brings deep thinking and data analytics to the biggest sporting contests globally. Gray creates disruptive technology that changes the way events like Tour de France are broadcast, and he’s got tips on how to turn your own big ideas into reality.

You can explore all the podcast episodes here and follow Red Bull Basement Sessions on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.