Few titles have really brought the fighting game community together like Guilty Gear Strive has. On release, it has ensnared attention from all around the globe due to the fantastic rollback netcode that allows players to fight in fair online conditions no matter the region. It helps that Guilty Gear Strive is a fresh start to the series, so it’s a great entry point for newcomers.

One such player is Red Bull pro gamer Joan ‘Shanks’ Namay Millones . The dominant Dragon Ball FighterZ contender is taking his top level skills to Arc System Works’ fresh fighter. He sees promise, and is eyeing the progression of the meta.

“I think the game has a lot of potential and I'm having a lot of fun playing,” says Spain’s best. “I'm excited to see how it will evolve gameplay wise.”

Pick a character you can learn with

With his dutiful study of the game, he’s found many stumbling points that recent warriors might encounter.

Shanks believes a big starting point is to look for the individual cast members to teach you elements of the game.

“I think new players should look for characters that help them learn the basics of the game,” says Shanks, noting the variation. “There are many kinds of characters – some more focused on offense/defense/speed etcetera.”

He’s boiled down the ones especially accessible for those brand new to the series, and more so fighting games as a whole. “Sol, Ky and Giovanna are perfect choices for people new to the Guilty Gear series,” he states. All three don’t require too much lab work compared to the rest and prevent you from feeling overwhelmed with the fighter’s ingrained mechanics.

Learn to take damage as well as give it

Offense is easier to learn than defense. Learning how to do a few specials, a couple of combos, and some baseline Roman Cancel extensions takes some practice, but keeping that health bar solid is an area rarely touched upon. Guilty Gear drops a plethora of defensive mechanics to halt the aggressive nature of the game. Shanks thinks it’s important to use Faultless Defense to guard against incoming attacks.

“Learning how to and when to use the barrier will help you a lot when you are getting pressured,” he says, also mentioning another usage of the Roman Cancel system that not many dive into. “Yellow Roman Cancel can save you at the right time too.”

There’s also Psych Burst, a get-off-me tool that can be spent and gained as the match goes on. It can, however, be baited out and punished, so knowing when and where to use it is key.

“At first, it is better to use it when you are about to eat a lot of damage or if you are about to lose all your health,” says Shanks, believing players should keep it basic. “There are more ways to use it but that's a good start.”

For those who’ve found a further footing while climbing the ranked ladder, they might find themselves slipping often. Shanks thinks it’s better to be economical about the buttons pressed, because lingering normal attacks might get punished.

“Pressing too many buttons on whiff and airdashing all the time are the reasons why people lose,” he says. “You will lose immediately against an experienced player.”

Build your Tension meter

When it’s time to push the advantage, Shanks has a final tip for those who want to continue their momentum in a match. Using the Tension Meter appropriately will strengthen your gameplan – from extending combos to avoiding an opponent’s swings, it’s best to focus on stocking up and using the resource whenever possible.

“There are many, many ways to use it and it depends on the situation,” says Shanks, believing that once you get someone against the wall, there’s only one good way to finish a combo. “One tip I would give to new players is always break the wall with super If you can.”