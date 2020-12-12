For itinerant professional surfers Jordy Smith and Michael February , the proverbial 'silver lining' on the cloud that shrouded 2020 was a spitting barrel in an uncrowded lineup. And it was on home soil.

Not only that, there were numerous spitting barrels, each. In fact, too many to count.

Unable to travel internationally, Smith and the man known as 'M-Feb' took full advantage as soon as lockdown restrictions were lifted locally – loading up Smith’s Jeep Wrangler and going surf tripping.

Watch Jordy Smith and Mikey February cruise the South African coast in search of waves in the video above.

The duo's timing turned out to be perfect, as they scored some of the best spots in South Africa in what was one of the best winters for waves in recent memory. The pair had never done a trip together because of their busy schedules and Smith's plan was to "take a few feathers out of M-Feb's stylish cap."

You see, February did his time on the competitive circuit and ticked the Championship Tour box in 2018. After failing to qualify for the 2019 edition, he smoothly shed the contest singlet for good and carved a niche as the poster boy for smooth lines, alternative craft and one-footed Judo floaters. Smith wanted to tap into those vibes.

"Mikey – as far as his style goes – I mean, it's just really effortless. It's easy on the eye. He's very pleasing to watch. I think he's an old soul as far as a surfer goes," Smith says.

The boys started their journey up in Durban, where Smith grew up. From there they made their way down the East Coast, stopping at some known (and other much-lesser-known) spots along the way, connecting with various surfers as they went.

Then, via the famed right-hand point break of Jeffreys Bay – with which Smith has such a close connection – and the Southern Cape (known as the Eden District), before ending up in the clear, icy barrels of Cape Town. An epic journey of more than 1,600km.

"I don't think it could have come at a better time," Smith says. "On tour, your mindset stays in that competitive zone the entire year. This year, with everything that's happened, it's allowed me to break away from that and just really relax. That's been really refreshing."

While the underlying theme of the trip and the subsequent film is about the coast and people who shaped Smith's career, it's also very much about the alternative surfboard shapes February chooses to ride. For Smith, fully focused on performance the entire year, it was an eye-opener into a different angle on how to approach waves and it got him even more amped to surf.

