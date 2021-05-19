Shauna Coxsey’s basement is a slice of climbing heaven and we want in

Part of this story Shauna Coxsey United Kingdom View Profile

In the space of a few weeks last summer, Shauna Coxsey was expecting to climb to new heights for both herself and her sport in Tokyo before walking down the aisle on her wedding day.

But in a matter of days, lockdown forced both ambitions to be scrapped. So, she underwent triple surgery to repair her body, helped rebuild herself as well as plot her 2021 season in the basement of her Sheffield home.

At first glance, the set-up with its two climbing boards – one focused on her weaknesses and the other on the weaknesses of her fiancé Ned – is awash with homemade climbing holds that make it look akin to a piece of modern art.

It may look like an art piece, but it's actually an essential training aid © Matt Bird

“Ned’s an incredible artist,” said Coxsey. “He made all the climbing holds on the wall and I think it’s special to both of us. As much as it’s a training space, I think it’s really impressive and beautiful as well. We bought the house specifically to make that space a training area. We’re glad it worked out well.”

Being able to train at home has always been crucial for the climbing pair, a facet that was exacerbated when the various lockdowns over the past year.

“We obviously built that before we knew anything about what Covid was or lockdown rules were going to be,” she said. “Quite a lot of people said how lucky we were… and it did feel we were really privileged to be able to keep training. It’s been so much more than we ever thought it would be.”

I’m not nervous about being rusty or anything like that Shauna Coxsey Coxsey has spent up to eight hours in the basement climbing wall/gym in the past. Typically, she will do a one hour warm-up there before the climbing itself begins. And the sessions themselves vary from being very structured to being somewhat maverick. "I train up to six days a week and anywhere from two or three hours to seven or eight. But it depends if I'm training for something specific,” she said. “If I’m not feeling super motivated, then having structure is really beneficial to me because I can just follow a plan and get it done. “It also depends who I train with. If I train with Ned, he’s a lot stronger than me at certain things and me than him. So, we make up stuff for each other to train on our weaknesses.

The Brit is excited to get back to competitive climbing © Matt Bird

“Our nephew lives with us and he trains with us as well. He’s young and excited and always making up silly challenges, off on a different tangent. Then Leah (my coach) trains with me as well. She’s incredible at making me work on my weaknesses without me realising it.”

Despite the hours spent there, Coxsey insists it is the one place where she never gets bored – her and her training partner always able to coax out a new bit of creativity.

All the time spent in the depths of her home has been focused on getting back to competing. This week in Salt Lake City, she is in action for the first time competitively since 2019 and is understandably itching to get back on a competition wall.

Coxsey spends up to eight hours a day honing her skills © Matt Bird

“It’s kind of refreshing in a way just to be going back in and not having any expectations and going climbing again,” she said. “Every time I go into a season there’s so many unknowns, and this is kind of a heightened version of that after 2020.

“I’m not nervous about being rusty or anything like that – I think if there’s something I know how to do it’s to compete. It’s exciting to know we’re going to be back on that stage and for the hope of everything getting back to normal, it feels like a significant event for sure. It’s just really surreal to be back prepping for a competition and remembering how to pack my bag!”

As well as being able to hone her climbing skills for hours on end at home, no competition enabled her to undergo the surgeon’s knife on some issues with both her wrist and knee, both of which have now fully recovered.

“I had knee surgery one week and wrist surgery the week after,” she said. “It made sense to get both done at the same time and use the time in lockdown to be able to kind of get everything fixed up. The surgeries went very well and the team have been incredible at getting me to be able to train around all my surgeries so I didn’t have much break for them.”

Not many climbers can boast of having a climbing wall in their own home © Matt Bird

With Tokyo, she does not quite yet dream of being there just yet, instead focusing on the grind of getting in shape for it. But she is well aware it is a massive moment for both her and, more widely, for a sport making its debut there.

And barely a few weeks later comes her equally delayed wedding to Ned. “This year, everything’s happening that was supposed to be happening last year,” she said, not that it has allowed her to be more prepared for the September nuptials.

“A product of 2020 is being really hesitant to want to make any plans and want to commit to anything. But we’re due to get married in September so I better get planning stuff. I haven’t done anything yet!”

