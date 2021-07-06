Who told these guys they could dominate the Silk Way Rally like this?

As the chequered flag flutters at the 2021 Silk Way Rally, the convoy of competitors are reflecting on a race none of them will forget in a hurry. If the home win of Team KAMAZ Master was predictable, the route they had to take to victory was extremely uncertain at times.

We retrace the steps taken by the 11th edition of the Silk Way Rally and serve up some key takeaways as the dust finally settles…

Course correction

Following a ceremonial start in the Siberian city of Omsk, the 11th edition of the Silk Way Rally proceeded as planned for the next two days. However, once the convoy reached the Mongolian border it was decided by race organisers that the rally wouldn't leave Russia due to the pandemic situation in the neighbouring country. A contingency plan was implemented that saw the rally conclude with three extra stages in Russia.

Another stellar performance from Sotnikov

The rearranged route meant that this Silk Way Rally turned out to be an entirely home race for Russian truckers Team KAMAZ Master. Leading the charge for the Blue Armada from stage one was 2021 Dakar Rally winner Dmitry Sotnikov.

Sotnikov was racing in the new-look K5 Cab and he gave the redesigned truck the perfect debut, as he followed up stage one's victory with another win on stage two. A further win was added on stage four and he crossed the finish line the next day to claim his third overall Silk Way Rally victory.

Team KAMAZ Master's new-look K5 Cab © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Rally raid has always been a team sport

Earlier this year Sotnikov became the seventh different Russian to win the Dakar Rally truck race at the wheel of a KAMAZ, following in the footsteps of Vladimir Chagin and others. Alongside him in Saudi Arabia and also in Siberia for his latest win were co-driver Ruslan Akhadeev and mechanic Ilgiz Akhmetzianov. The three men in the K5 Cab were supported throughout the Silk Way by fellow KAMAZ team-mates Anton Shibalov, Eduard Nikolaev and Ayrat Mardeev, who all finished inside the truck race top five.

"We managed to justify the efforts of the team, for several months everyone worked very hard, day and night," Sotnikov said in Omsk. "Therefore, this win is for our entire team, for all our fans, for everyone who helped build the truck. Not a single technical problem arose during the race."

Akhmadeev, Akhmetzianov, Chagin and Sotnikov at the finish line © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool This win is for our entire team, for all our fans, for everyone who helped build the truck Dmitry Sotnikov

Walkner warms up in Siberia

Over in the bike race, it was up to Matthias Walkner to fly the flag for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Walkner's team-mate Sam Sunderland won the first-ever bike race at the Silk Way in 2019, but injury meant that the Brit wasn't in Russia to defend his title. Could 2018 Dakar winner Walkner claim top spot this time for KTM?

A steady start to the rally saw Walkner placed fourth after two stages. On stage three the Austrian biker made his move, setting the day's fastest time and taking the lead of the general classification. For the remaining two days of racing Walkner used all of his experience and race craft to protect the lead. Victory in Russia moves him to top spot in the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

"It's a shame the rally had to be shortened, but the organisers did a great job of giving us a full event to race," Walkner reflected at the finish line. "To win the famous tiger trophy here at the Silk Way feels amazing, and with my win here I'm now also leading the championship. I couldn't have asked for a better result really."

Matthias Walkner gets his hands on the Silk Way trophy © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

A first championship stage win? Make that 3!

Also tasting success in the bike race was GasGas Factory rider Daniel Sanders . The Australian scored his maiden world championship stage win on the second day of racing in Russia. Sanders followed up his victory by setting the fastest times on stages four and five as well. It was results like this that helped him to a fourth place finish overall, less than a minute away from a podium result.

Daniel Sanders makes a splash in Siberia © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool From here my main focus will be on improving my navigation Daniel Sanders

Points mean prizes

Can Walkner reclaim the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship he first won in 2015? Will Sanders take an overall podium in his first full season? We're now two races into the six-round championship and both outcomes are looking like a distinct possibility.

2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship (after two rounds)

Rider Bike Points 1. Matthias Walkner (AUT) KTM 57.5 2. Skyler Howes (USA) Husqvarna 36 3. Daniel Sanders (AUS) Gas Gas 32.5 4. Franco Caimi (ARG) Hero 32 5. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA) Yamaha 31