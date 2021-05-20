Friends with *genuine* benefits, meet the duo taking on the pro bike world

Last year, Simon Andreassen and Henrique Avancini both won their first elite Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup races in Nové Město na Moravě in the Czech Republic. For 23-year-old Andreassen it was a big surprise. For 31-year-old Avancini it was a long time coming.

This year, the youth and experience of the two have come together in the same team: Cannondale Factory Racing. So, what happens when two big guns join one team, and what can they learn from each other?

Once rivals, now Andreassen and Avancini are teammates © Bartek Woliński

It's important to know the person

Andreassen says joining a team that has Avancini on it was a big deal for him. The Dane looks up to the Brazilian rider. Avancini has gradually built a reputation as one of the sport’s biggest names with a huge fan following both in Brazil and outside it. He's also a big strong character in the World Cup field.

“It is an honour to be in a team with the world number one. I was excited but also a bit intimidated. In the beginning it was hard to come in. I had to break in. I was shy and insecure. I struggled to find my feet, but now already it's so much easier and I feel part of the family.”

Andreassen may be fresh-faced but is certainly not overrawed © Bartek Woliński

For Avancini, Andreassen’s results – notably a two-time Junior World cross-country mountain bike champion and of course that World Cup win on his elite debut here in Nové Město – were known, but his character was not.

“It’s hard to picture someone before you get to know them. You don’t know the rider off the bike. It has been interesting getting to know Simon better as a person not just a rider.”

Avancini is now a seasoned World Cup campaigner © Bartek Woliński

Empathy and advice is guaranteed

Avancini is well aware of the difficulty in joining a new team. He joined a tight-knit Cannondale crew back in 2015. He was quick to take his fellow Red Bull rider aside to reassure him and build his confidence.

“We had a really good talk when Simon first joined the team. I said, ‘be yourself and things will come'. It takes times to fit in, don’t compromise yourself.

“It’s a big change coming into a new team. We do things a different way, and Simon has to adapt. It’s tough to come into a well-established group, where the riders and staff know each other really well and it’s very close. It was really hard for myself – I kept questioning whether I was doing things right. It’s normal to feel like that.”

Being in a team of high ranked riders has it advantages

Cannondale Factory Racing’s Performance Director Phil Dixon looks after the team's training so Andreassen and Avancini’s sessions are now very similar. As such, they often train together when on team camp and between the races which brings a number of advantages to both riders. South Africa's Alan Hatherly and German veteran Manuel Fumic are also team-mates of Andreassen and Avancini.

“Dixie is flexible but we are roughly doing the same. Four guys with different feedback allows you to build and grow and make the training the best it can be,” says Avancini. “I still try to keep up the pressure. The youngsters, they have respect but it doesn’t slow them down! It’s good for me.”

Andreassen and Avancini train together prior to racing in Nové Město © Bartek Woliński

Andreassen is really enjoying the group dynamic among the four. The competitiveness of the riders can only be beneficial to the team.

“It’s a race out the door some days!" Says Andreassen. "It is really fun to train together with a great group.”

There are gains to be made off the bike

Andreassen has found the training quite different to his previous experience when he raced on a Specialized programme.

“The active recovery, activation and conditioning aspects are new to me. Of course, I always did stretching but not all the things they do here in this team. A lot has been introduced to me in this respect. It’s something that Henri has been working on and you can see it pays off.”

Avancini warms up in the Cannondale pit paddock with Hatherly and Fumic © Bartek Woliński

With the addition of these activities and a new approach to training, Avancini predicts big improvement for his young team-mate.

“Simon is still learning everything it takes to build the best rider possible and he will be able to transfer that to the race course. He’s already talented but with these extra gains he can really go far. It’s amazing to see a rider with already such success and yet still so much room to improve.”

Getting your head in the game

As well as adaptions in physical training, Andreassen is also learning more about the psychological side of performance. As a rider with a big media presence and hundreds of thousands of faithful fans back home in Brazil, Avancini is a well-placed role model in dealing with the pressure of expectation.

“I’m my own worst enemy,” says Andreassen. “You make it so hard for yourself. There’s a lot to learn about how to handle pressure. Henri, he has it sorted.”

While Andreassen hasn't been at his best in 2021 the key is to look forward © Bartek Woliński

Avancini says that it is humbling to have riders of his young team-mate’s calibre looking up to him, and he acknowledges that his experience can be helpful and he hopes to be able to guide Andreassen where possible.

“Performing consistently is mental as well as physical, and with this I think I have valuable lessons to share. Simon knows how to deliver, but the small stuff around races and the build-up is where he can learn.”

Andreassen talks of inspiration and admiration for his team-mate, but the respect goes both ways.

“I keep open to learning new lessons myself and don’t shield myself. Simon is young but he’s a world-class rider. He won a World Cup before I did! He is very composed. You always learn if you are open, and I take a lot of lessons from him.”

When a team comes together it can achieve great things © Michele Mondin/Cannondale Factory Racing

In a team you both give and take away

Whilst Avancini may have years on his side when it comes to sharing a few trade secrets, what Andreasson lacks in age, he makes up for in experience of bad weather! When it comes to getting the job done in grim conditions, the Dane comes into his own. A four-week training camp based in Germany before the opening World Cups was testament to this.

"When it’s cold, I think it’s going to be hard, but Simon turns up with a smile. In Germany the weather was horrible – I wanted to wait for the sun but it wasn’t coming, and he really pushed me up and motivated me to get out.”

Avancini is no fan of the rain © Bartek Woliński

Whether it’s a lesson on the weather, culture, character, mental fortitude or physical preparation, Avancini says: “We always add something and we always get something from the people around us.”