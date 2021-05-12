Winning a World Cup was a dream, now Simon Andreassen is aiming for more

“No races this season have been easy and it will be the same for the World Cup in Nové Město,” says the 23-year-old from Odense.

Simon Andreassen is riding for Cannondale Factory Racing in 2021 © Jean-Pierre Jacobs

Nové Město memories from 2020

Expectations for Nové Město are high. He has has great memories from the Czech venue in 2020 when he was the winner of the first race of the double round on his elite debut. The hopes for delivering a good result here again will come from the confidence of that showing, a race where Andreassen managed to get the better of France's Maxime Marotte on the final lap to win by a relatively comfortable margin.

Simon Andreassen's reaction to his first UCI Cross-Country World Cup win

Andreassen started from outside the first four rows when the race began, so it was a remarkable performance to win from that position.

I am where I am today because my huge passion for biking started at a very young age and because I've always done it with a sense of fun Simon Andreassen

New team, new motivations

The Dane has switched teams since that win in Nové Město, moving from Specialized to Cannondale Factory Racing in the new year. For Andreassen it’s important to prove himself to the world but also to show his new team management that he belongs as a rider among the top performers. Alongside that, there is of course the biggest event in any sporting life coming up in the summer and he hopes to be the Danish pick for it.

Andreassen admits he is not 100 percent there in terms of his shape at this stage of the season. This played out with his performance at the Albstadt World Cup. It has always been the plan for him not to be in his best condition too early given the season stretches into mid-September.

“It gives me huge motivation to take with me to the rest of the season. A very long season this year.”

Andreassen finished 25th at the race in Albstadt last Sunday © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Andreassen's sporting journey

For Andreassen, his rise to the top has always been about having fun. He feels privileged that he can ride his mountain bike every day. It is something he finds enjoyable.

“I believe that I am where I am today because my huge passion for biking started at a very young age, and because I have always done it with a sense of fun. I would do it every day even if it wasn’t my job. Of course it’s hard work to train but I feel grateful.”

Like most boys of his age Andreassen got into biking because cycling was encouraged by his father. When he was about seven he actually competed in a mountain bike race alongside his dad.

Check out Andreassen's unique infrared project:

Simon Andreassen: In the Zone

By 2011, he was racing in junior events and winning. It was still fun to ride, but it was also time to take things slightly more seriously. Apart from mountain biking, Andreassen was showing an aptitude for cyclo-cross and racing on the road. Mountain biking was however always his first love.

In his junior career, Andreassen won the Junior Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Championship in 2014 and 2015 and was also the Junior cyclo-cross world champion in 2015.

Andreassen is competitive and determined, but with a sense of perspective © Jean-Pierre Jacobs

Success isn't always guaranteed

The wins in his junior years came quite easily, so when he started riding at U23 level he assumed that he would keep winning. However, that turned out not to be the case, so those years proved a challenge. Everything couldn’t always be about having fun, so he struggled a bit to find the right balance in his career.

“That period of my career was the toughest so far because I found myself in a new situation where there were plenty of very good athletes competing.”

A lover of tattoos and Red Bull © Michele Mondini

That's not to say Andreassen wasn't successful at U23 level. He has a World Cup win at that level, which he took at Vallnord in 2017. He's also has two second and three third places at U23 World Cups. The 2020 season was where he raced elites for the first time, and of course took that outstanding result at Nové Město.

The sweet spot

Andreassen's now happy that he found the sweet spot between having fun but being dedicated and serious about racing.

“It’s not that I have found some magical feeling. Everything is always an ongoing process but I’m now fully aware of how I want to approach my career.”

Simon Andreassen will be riding the Cannondale Scalpel for 2021 © Bartek Woliński

He believes that the best athletes are the ones who are able to balance having fun and being dedicated. It’s not possible to only focus on one of the elements if you want to create good results.

“No doubt that everyone in the world of cycling looked at me in my early career but of course you have to keep winning if they are continue to keep looking at you.

“I already showed last year that I belong amongst the best so that kind of helps me not push myself too hard.”