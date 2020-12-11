Session with the skaters of Ghana as Jaakko Ojanen and friends hit up Accra
Watch Ojanen, Chenai Gwandure, Yann Horowitz and Jackson Pilz spread the vibes around the Ghanaian capital's rapidly-developing scene in our series celebrating the burgeoning African skate movement.
Skateboarding today has effectively conquered the globe: from Tibet to Patagonia, there's barely a human habitation around our blue planet that hasn't succumbed to the excitement that skating brings.
Skate scenes in their infancy often have a guiding light, a champion and pioneer who evangelises and develops and agitates at the absolute grassroots level, to try and make things happen for the new people skating hooks every day, once they have access to it.
This is happening all over the world right now and it's the purest version of skateboarding’s promise. As a counterpoint to all the upriver skate activity going on in the world today, wonderful though that doubtless is, shining a light not just on these nascent scenes, but the builders of those scenes is a dollop of wholesome rad-ness nobody can have too much of.
So, when South African skate svengalis, Yann Horowitz, Chenai Gwandure and Luke Jackson suggested continuing our drop-ins with the diverse skate scenes throughout the continent by heading to Ghana to meet Sandy Alibo and the Accra skaters, Jaakko Ojanen and Jackson Pilz leapt at the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bring their magic feet to the party. What was created proved to be a pivotal skate happening for the Accra scene; one that'll never be forgotten by anyone involved. Absorb Patrik Wallner’s awesome film from the tour up top there and head back in a week’s time as the squad roll into Nairobi, Kenya.