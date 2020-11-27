Visual, Birdhouse, Thank You and Meow each took the creative reins to produce their own themed interpretation of the skate and create brief courtesy of respective editors Shane Darnell, Adam Mills, Colin Kennedy and Shane Auckland. We rode shotgun with Transworld throughout the contest to see what goes into trying to make the year’s best creative edit as voted for by Transworld’s huge online audience. Congratulations, of course, to

on winning that vote from what were four fantastic entries, each taking very different approaches to the concept. Enjoy the making-of edits from Silhouettes, War Rig, HOA and Grandma below, and then join us as we kick it with Transworld ubermensch and SkateNerd supremo Blair Alley to talk Skate And Create history, mystery and what makes a good cameo role.