Go behind the scenes of Transworld’s Skate And Create 2020 with Blair Alley
© Seu Trinh
See how Birdhouse, Thank You, Meow and Visual put together their imagination pieces for Transworld Skateboarding's always excellent Skate And Create contest in this most unusual of years.
Skate and Create is a venerable annual video contest hosted by the legendary institution that is Transworld Skateboarding. Having been the magazine’s slogan since 1983, Skate and Create has become its own annual audio-visual contest in the digital era. Every year, four teams representing the creative edges of skate culture go head to head in what would in normal circumstances be a closed-set environment to produce competing visual edits from their imagination sessions. With that option being out the figurative window for 2020, Skate and Create instead took it back to the concrete streets where it all began for four very different interpretations of what the process could look like and deliver.
Visual, Birdhouse, Thank You and Meow each took the creative reins to produce their own themed interpretation of the skate and create brief courtesy of respective editors Shane Darnell, Adam Mills, Colin Kennedy and Shane Auckland. We rode shotgun with Transworld throughout the contest to see what goes into trying to make the year’s best creative edit as voted for by Transworld’s huge online audience. Congratulations, of course, to Birdhouse on winning that vote from what were four fantastic entries, each taking very different approaches to the concept. Enjoy the making-of edits from Silhouettes, War Rig, HOA and Grandma below, and then join us as we kick it with Transworld ubermensch and SkateNerd supremo Blair Alley to talk Skate And Create history, mystery and what makes a good cameo role.
Thank You: HOA
Thank You | SKATE & CREATE x BEHIND THE TEAMS
The making of Daewon Song and Torey Pudwill's dreamlike morning film from the assured hand of Colin Kennedy
Meow: Grandma
Meow | SKATE & CREATE x BEHIND THE TEAMS
Getting nowhere faster with Vanessa Torres, Kristin Ebeling, Mariah Duran, Christiana Means, and Poe Pinson's Villa Villa Cola referencing DIY mission!
Birdhouse: War Rig
Birdhouse | SKATE & CREATE x BEHIND THE TEAMS
Ride out with the entire Birdhouse skate squad as the fabled Birdhouse van gets pressed back into service, this time as a mobile spot!
Visual: Silhouettes
Visual | SKATE & CREATE x BEHIND THE TEAMS
Rolling with JP Souza, Matt Miller, Shmatty Chaffin, Joey Brezinski, and Nathan Ko in a monochromatic LA.
Hi Blair, obviously a very different year for Skate and Create but the four very different approaches to shooting an indoor concept out of doors made it all very relatable… what were your thoughts about the 2020 edition?
Blair Alley: I was really impressed with what the teams came up with! One month in the streets isn’t a long time to make an edit. They all killed it, with very different concepts!
What have been your personal favourite entries over the years?
DVS indoors, with just the silhouettes – that Daewon cover. Etnies doing the Box City, the Malto cover... and a couple years later they re-did a World Park homage. So many good ones.
Do the teams have to give you some indication of their plans, or how do you stop similar ideas popping up?
Yeah, they do share their plans, but we’ve never had a double-up of ideas.
This was a good year for cameo appearances, who would walk away with your best actor award?
Ha! Gotta be Rodney Mullen. He’s too legendary.
Has anything ever gone badly wrong in the production of one of these sections?
Yes, but I can’t say what! I assume the footage will come out... one day.