Skateboarding

Running wild in Shanghai: Caro, Scholz and Habanec in Skate Intersection

Shanghai surprises galore as Angelo Caro, Max Habanec and Vladik Scholz explore unseen sides of the skate-friendly Asian mega-city.
Written by Niall Neeson
2 min readPublished on
The Chinese port city of Shanghai has sparked Western imaginations for centuries. Wildly evocative of adventure and international intrigue, the city has been the secondary star of many movies which have used its alleyways and skylines as a majestic backdrop to everything from Hollywood romances to martial arts blockbusters.
As an international trading hub, Shanghai’s postwar building project has seen the municipality become one of the world’s most populous cities, replete with suburbs and satellite towns that run the gamut of architectural modes from Art Deco to Soviet Neo-Classical and most points in between.
Angelo Caro gaps out to backside smithgrind on a horizontal chrome railing in Shanghai.
Angelo Caro – Back Smith
© Gaston Francisco
German skateboarder Vladik Scholz in Shanghai during the filming of Skate Intersection.
Vladik Scholz gets ready to explore Shanghai
© Gaston Francisco
Angelo Caro backside 180s into a fakie nosegrind to backside 180 out forwards on a long tall Shanhai hubba ledge.
Angelo Caro – Spanish Grind
© Gaston Francisco
Keeping his eyes on the exit, Vladik Scholz locks crisply into a noseblunt across the lip of a Shanghai bank spot.
Vladik Scholz – Nosebluntslide
© Gaston Francisco
Max Habanec – Backside Kickflip
© Gaston Francisco
Angelo Caro – Frontside Flip
© Gaston Francisco
Vladik Scholz- Bluntslide
© Gaston Francisco
With Barcelona unofficially regarded as Blown Out in filming terms by 2004 (post- Yeah Right!), Shanghai rapidly became a go-to destination for any sponsored skater who wanted to log footage on spots that didn’t look the same as every other video. What many of those footage-conscious skaters weren't aware of, however, is the existence within Shanghai of several design districts which are intended to pay homage to various world capitals.
Peru's Angelo Caro gazelles out of an upward crook on a well-worked Shanghai ledge.
Angelo Caro – Crooked Grind 270 Out
© Gaston Francisco
An empty water feature in a Parisian replica suburb provides a flat gap heelflip opportunity for Vladik Scholz during filming for Skate Intersection in Shanghai.
Vladik Scholz – Heelflip
© Gaston Francisco
Angelo Caro locks a hefty loading dock smith as our Shanghai skate mission explored the backstreets of the metropolis.
Angelo Caro – Smith Grind
© Gaston Francisco
Peru's Angelo Caro, Czech Republic's Maxim Habanec and Germany's Vladik Scholz kick it in Shanghai.
The Skate Intersection tour crew
© Gaston Francisco
Vladik Scholz – Switch Backside 50-50
© Gaston Francisco
We set out to explore them in an international skate mission to reflect Shanghai’s status as one of the world’s most enigmatic and distinctive destinations. Linking up with two expat rippers, in England’s Dan Wileman and America’s Chris Blake, came Czech road warrior Maxim Habanec, Germany’s widely- regarded style supremo Vladik Scholz and the terrifyingly talented Peruvian upsetter Angelo Caro, currently in the skating form of his life (check out the kicker to bench two-piece line in the video above).
Entrusted to film the whole experience was Belgium’s superb Stijn Lammertyn, and with veteran Argentinian photographer Gaston Francisco holding it down on photography and vibes, most contingencies seemed covered for an enlightening and alternative view of one of the world’s mega-cities, as seen from a skater’s perspective. Stijn knocked it out of the park on this one!
