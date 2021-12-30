Skateboarding
Running wild in Shanghai: Caro, Scholz and Habanec in Skate Intersection
Shanghai surprises galore as Angelo Caro, Max Habanec and Vladik Scholz explore unseen sides of the skate-friendly Asian mega-city.
The Chinese port city of Shanghai has sparked Western imaginations for centuries. Wildly evocative of adventure and international intrigue, the city has been the secondary star of many movies which have used its alleyways and skylines as a majestic backdrop to everything from Hollywood romances to martial arts blockbusters.
As an international trading hub, Shanghai’s postwar building project has seen the municipality become one of the world’s most populous cities, replete with suburbs and satellite towns that run the gamut of architectural modes from Art Deco to Soviet Neo-Classical and most points in between.
With Barcelona unofficially regarded as Blown Out in filming terms by 2004 (post- Yeah Right!), Shanghai rapidly became a go-to destination for any sponsored skater who wanted to log footage on spots that didn’t look the same as every other video. What many of those footage-conscious skaters weren't aware of, however, is the existence within Shanghai of several design districts which are intended to pay homage to various world capitals.
We set out to explore them in an international skate mission to reflect Shanghai’s status as one of the world’s most enigmatic and distinctive destinations. Linking up with two expat rippers, in England’s Dan Wileman and America’s Chris Blake, came Czech road warrior Maxim Habanec, Germany’s widely- regarded style supremo Vladik Scholz and the terrifyingly talented Peruvian upsetter Angelo Caro, currently in the skating form of his life (check out the kicker to bench two-piece line in the video above).
Entrusted to film the whole experience was Belgium’s superb Stijn Lammertyn, and with veteran Argentinian photographer Gaston Francisco holding it down on photography and vibes, most contingencies seemed covered for an enlightening and alternative view of one of the world’s mega-cities, as seen from a skater’s perspective. Stijn knocked it out of the park on this one!