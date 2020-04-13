Welcome indeed to Skate Tales, Madars Apse ’s new series journeying through skateboarding’s wilder shores. Madars’s passion for skateboarding is there for all to see: the multi-talented, easy-going Latvian master has brought a new dimension of creativity and flow to the world of professional skating.

From his very earliest times in skating, though, Madars was always intrigued by the outliers and misfits – the skaters that other skaters are terrified of. Being such a unique individual himself, this is Madars’s world and so we joined up with him on a global search for the skateboarding stories you don’t hear every day.

Madars Apse – Ollie the crew © Gaston Francisco 01 / 04

Drop in on April 20 when Madars kicks it with his old friend Bam Margera and watch the entire first season straight afterwards on Red Bull TV !

Inside the wild world of Bam Margera Downhill drama with Brazilian madman Sergio Yuppie Kicking it in Detroit with Dan Mancina Getting airborne with Beaver Fleming Close shaves with the Osaka Daggers All-out in Addis Ababa with Skate Ethiopia

Hop onboard as Madars takes us to skating's outer limits to share life experiences and ask one simple question: What does skateboarding mean to you?

We checked in with Madars sojourning in the US to get the lowdown on his last year filming series one of Skate Tales, what the future holds- and what his own answer is to the question which powers his show.

Madars Apse – Handstand © Gaston Francisco 01 / 04

So, Madars, tell us a little bit about Skate Tales, then?

It's a new Red Bull Skateboarding show I'm hosting; there are six episodes: filmed in the US, Ethiopia, Japan and Brazil. They’ve been some of the best trips I've ever been on, just because each episode is about awesome humans sharing their love for skateboarding.

Where did you pick for Episode 1?

Bam Margera's house in Pennsylvania, together with the Loy brothers; David, and Ethan.

Do you have a favourite moment of the project so far?

Every place we visited had its moments, but I will say that jumping the mini-mega ramp at Woodward East was exciting!

What's the sketchiest scenario you have found yourself in during your lifetime of skating travels?

It's mostly been pretty mellow, except for some sketchy party moments, kick-outs at skate spots… or injuries. Live and learn, I guess!

Madars Apse – Downhill Slide © Gaston Francisco 01 / 03

Who do you still want to hit up for future episodes? How can people suggest ideas?

Please send me or Gaston Francisco a DM on Instagram! I’ve thought about doing an episode with one of my favourite skaters and personalities, Kenny Reed, as nowadays he teaches kids skateboarding in Palestine. Also, as I'm part Russian myself, I'd love to go there again and visit my friends from a unique skate brand they have there.

Top five post-session swims of your life?

Aha! I love to swim! Let’s see…

YMCA skate camp by the Sequoia lake in California: that place is magical!

Baltic Sea, night swimming between huge floating ice blocks with Pat Duffy, Bam Margera and Chris Gregson after the Simple Session finals in Tallinn, Estonia.

Atlantic Ocean at Agadir, Morocco, with Josef Scott Jatta: he rarely swims but one night the water on the shore was shining light blue. As I went in, it was like swimming in glowing rice... except it was probably fluorescent baby jellyfish.

Phi Phi islands, Thailand with the DC crew: at the end of the trip, we went to the place where the film The Beach was made and just chilled.

Right outside Havana with my friends from Cuba Skate: we cleaned up the beach, lifted a couple of bags’ worth of plastic, then swam in the Caribbean. They eventually made skateable benches from the plastic we salvaged.

What does skateboarding mean to you?

It's the process of rolling on a skateboard that brings the biggest meaning to me, that’s where I try to reach my zen and land every trick. It's like a never-ending line, I like to see how long I can go for. But, sometimes, I try to film a trick for hours or days… it can get annoying, yet it's so gratifying once I make it happen. Skateboarding is my guru.