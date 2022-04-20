The genesis of Fancy Lad Skateboards begins in their same Boston hometown 20 years ago, but a world away in terms of the skateboarding firmament. The left-field renegades and viral video giants actually owe some of the convergence of circumstances that went into their current worldwide acclaim to PJ Ladd. PJ Ladd to Fancy Lad. What a world.

That is PJ Ladd, the only skater since Tom Penny to have truly scythed skateboarding into pre and post phases. Arguably the best technical street skater of all time and designated leader of the new school, he's the skater who exploded into the collective consciousness in 2002 courtesy of Coliseum shop video PJ Ladd's Wonderful, Horrible Life.

PJ Ladd put Boston on the map. 2002, that pretty much spawned Coliseum, which spawned Fancy Lad. Here we are today Matty Reddy, Fancy Lad

Among the other notables to emerge from that video (including future skateboarding stars Jereme Rogers, Alexis Sablone and Ryan Gallant) was Colin Fiske, who by 2011 was taking the momentum behind that game-changing shop release in an entirely different direction.

The 2011 This Is Not The New Coliseum Video (itself a nod to 1991's seminal short This Is Not The New H-Street Video) represents the first emergence of what we now know as Fancy Lad skateboarding. A heady mix of insane skateboard situations and buffoonery that began to generate greater global traction with every subsequent release.

We take it very seriously, but at the end of the day it's all for a laugh – like a comedian who takes their jokes seriously Nick Murray, Fancy Lad

With their Jamaica Plains skatehouse acting as a kind of insane laboratory for the crew to come up with ever more creative tricks and jerry-rigged 'manip' boards, the squad – which includes Matt Tomasello, Nick Murray, Tom Tweak, Sam Helwig, Abe Dubin, Colin Fiske and Matty Reddy – have created a self-contained cultural juggernaut headed in the opposite direction from the stair counts and trick name referees of mainstream skateboarding culture that you can see everywhere else today. "The company wouldn't exist without the skatehouse. That’s the whole basis of how the company functions," explains Nick Murray.

The company wouldn’t exist without the skatehouse, that’s the whole basis of how the company functions Nick Murray, Fancy Lad

With his sails set on exploring the wilder shores of skate culture around the world, there was no way that Apse's global exploration of the skate underground wasn't going to pitch up with Matt Tomasello and the Fancy Lad brigade sooner or later. The Bostonian mavericks are not only re-imagining what skateboarding can be, but they're also ripping as they do so.

It's a home for people who are looking for the other in skateboarding Abe Dubin, Fancy Lad