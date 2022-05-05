Skate Tales heads off to Spain and finds freestyle sensation Kilian Martin

Kilian Martin is a professional freestyle skateboarder from Madrid, Spain, best known for his unique trick selection and skateboarding style which found worldwide acclaim after his video A Skate Escalation went viral in February 2012.

As a landlocked child surfer, Kilian was advised to take up skateboarding to improve his surfing technique and quickly became hooked. Not long after he began his skating journey, Kilian discovered Powell Peralta’s legendary Ban This video, which introduced him to freestyle skating. Freestyle was something with which Kilian could combine his gymnastic abilities, allowing him to get creative and do things that had never been done before.

I had heard before that freestyle wasn’t cool and all these things… but at the end of the day I don’t skate for people; I skate for fun and because I enjoy it Kilian Martin

Aged just 17, Kilian moved to Barcelona to try and make a living from skateboarding. To make ends meet he worked as a waiter and loading trucks until one day he was asked to fly to Paris for a fashion magazine shoot. Overnight, he became a skate sensation in the advertising world, filming dozens of commercials for some of the biggest names in luxury retail.

Skateboarding can definitely be beautiful; it’s an art form Kilian Martin

In 2010, Kilian cemented his status as a top freestyler by winning the World Cup Freestyle Skateboarding competition in Paderborn, Germany. It was through these contests that he met fellow freestyler and video director Brett Novak and in two years’ time they would release the first of eight viral skate videos which took freestyle skateboarding to new global audiences, far beyond the reach of the mainstream skate industry and saw Kilian's talent showcased on more than twenty global TV networks.

I love doing commercials – I’ve done the Apple commercial… I’ve done Ballantine’s… Ralph Lauren… Smart Car… a collaboration with Mercedes… Lacoste… it’s pretty cool to get to travel round the world doing these commercials Kilian Martin

Commercial advertising work came flooding in, from Google to Mercedes Benz, Ralph Lauren, Footlocker and a dozen other household names besides. With the backing of his dream sponsors in Powell Peralta and Vision, Kilian relocated to the US permanently from where he continues to traverse the globe in search of epic backdrops for his artistic and creative interpretation of what skateboarding can be.

I love doing street skating by itself, I love doing freestyle by itself but I feel like when I combine freestyle and street that’s the best opportunity that I have to be creative Kilian Martin

Kilian Martin took skateboarding’s most unfashionable genre and became a sensation in the commercial world outside of the skate industry’s reach. He is a self-made pro skater with an internet following measured in the millions. Skateboarding can be art not just in execution but context, as Kilian’s videos make clear.

This is a guy that keeps a list by his bed to write down trick ideas that come to him in dreams, then tries to make those dreams into reality.

Before you fall asleep there’s that point where it’s real and not real… that’s the best time to come up with tricks because you think of things which are crazy that you wouldn’t come up with in your daily life Kilian Martin

That’s pretty much a metaphor for his life. Whoever heard of a Spanish freestyle pro these days? With a story like that, there was no way he wasn’t going to feature in Madars’ quest to explore skateboarding’s roads less travelled.

