It must present a challenge to grasp the concept of why skateboarding’s biggest icons are more like musicians than athletes. There is something a little bit revolutionary about the act of skateboarding, and so, in our heroes, we look for some sense of the timelessness of a life lived as a poet or writer might have. Becoming part of the story of the act in themselves, if you will.

Wes Kremer © Ryan Taylor/Red Bull Content Pool

Mystique has its own value in an era where the display is the currency of the kingdom. What makes the Kremers and Tom Pennys of skateboarding something of a rare breed is that their lore spreads by eyewitness accounts and not their social media accounts.

Wes Kremer – Crooked Grind © Gaston Francisco Wes Kremer – Flip Backside Tailslide © Gaston Francisco

01 What makes a skateboarding legend?

Becoming Thrasher Magazine’s Skater Of The Year in 2014 means that Kremer is famous, but unlike most professional skateboarders whose sponsors aim to capitalise on their acclaim, Kremer never became ubiquitous. He continued with his skateboarding life as he had grown up with it, driven primarily by the love of the activity itself and the freedom of living it can offer those with enough talent to pay their bills by so doing.

Wes Kremer – Switch Crooks © Gaston Francisco

02 Not playing the attention economy game

The glamour of a pure skateboarding life is so seductive that you can’t really blame all the hungry dreamers for piling onto new technology platforms for their roll of the dice. After all, women’s skateboarding owes its current health to the democratising aspects of social media, before which it had little way to express itself. The most interesting aspect of Kremer’s rejection of a direct connection to his wider public through technology is his understanding that his life as a professional skateboarder in this current era of personal marketing would undoubtedly be easier if he partook in the attention economy.

Wes Kremer and one of his many cameras © Mike Blabac It’s always 50/50, you know? It’s always hit or miss. You’re either going the right way or the wrong way; but, three lefts make a right and all of a sudden you’re right back on track, good to go Wes Kremer

In that sense, there is a bigger dynamic at work in his life, which is inherent in skateboarding as well: simplicity is the greatest sophistication. Many people become famous through talent, but not everyone actively courts it.

03 A freewheeling man of the people

In that respect, Kremer represents the everyman artist, someone devoted to the cause for the cause itself- and in whom we hope to see some refraction of the way we imagine our better selves to be. You see that otherness in great actors and musicians but rarely in skateboarding. It is, for want of a better term, star quality. His wayfaring philosophy of life finds parallels in his sense of orientation: “It’s always 50/50, you know? It’s always hit or miss. You’re either going the right way or the wrong way, but three lefts make a right, and all of a sudden, you’re right back on track, good to go.”

Wes Kremer – Ollie Shifty © Gaston Francisco

Kremer is a skateboarding star, and he doesn’t require the affirmations of social media for it to be so. It may seem sanctimonious to draw attention to the fact, but it is certainly worth reflecting upon while appreciating greatness when it moves among us.

