Uzbekistan is a country in Central Asia, a vast region within Eurasia which is sandwiched neatly between

and the Caspian Sea. It's pretty much the geographical heart of Eurasia and for many centuries these lands were an important meeting point for merchants and travellers on the

. Located between some of the biggest civilisations in this part of the world, Central Asia was shaped by those influences, as well as their own cultural and historical identity.