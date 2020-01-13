Join Ethan Loy's crew skating Tashkent as we check into Hotel Uzbekistan
Rob Wootton, Vladik Scholz and Pasha Kuznetsov join Ethan on a huge overland skate mission for Patrik Wallner's new three-parter skating the sublime and unusual architecture of Central Asia
Uzbekistan is a country in Central Asia, a vast region within Eurasia which is sandwiched neatly between Russia, China, India and the Caspian Sea. It's pretty much the geographical heart of Eurasia and for many centuries these lands were an important meeting point for merchants and travellers on the Silk Road. Located between some of the biggest civilisations in this part of the world, Central Asia was shaped by those influences, as well as their own cultural and historical identity.
With modern transport and communications, the Silk Road has lost its original purpose, but countries like Uzbekistan, which used to be epicentre of this famous intersection between East and West, still have many interesting things to offer visitors, including those who come with skateboards.
01/06
One of my favourite aspects of these trips is the melting pot format. Usually, it's a really interesting mix of skaters from different parts of the world and you can see how people with different backgrounds have different approaches to the same things. We had two Americans, a Russian and one German–Belarusian for this journey.
For Ethan Loy, Uzbekistan became the furthest country he's ever travelled to skate and he handled it like a master. No spot was safe when Loy was in town. He skated everything, from big handrails and huge banks to slappy grinds and even trees.
Rob Wootton is a magician on a skateboard. His board control is on another level and his skills cover all the kinds of spots and terrain this world has to offer. He does it with style, too.
Pasha came from Russia. Pavlik Kuznetsov is one of a kind. He is something between an artist, poet, performer, actor, inventor, designer and collector of only the most random things who also knows how to skate. It was amazing to have him with us.
Vladik Scholz might be a novice tailor, but a very experienced skate traveller and a reliable comrade wherever you go.
01/07
Our skate trip started off in Tashkent. The capital of Uzbekistan turned out to be a 'big city life' type-of-place: it has all the attributes of a modern capital, mixed with traditional culture and a predominantly post-Soviet architectural style. It was fun to skate there.
Size matters when you're in Tashkent: most of the spots we skated were large, in terms of scale. The buildings were wide and tall, the plazas and public parks appeared to be huge and the same with the monuments. Even the back of the bench the guys skated was way taller than normal – luckily, there was bump nearby.
One of the most beautiful things left over from the Soviet era (Uzbekistan was once part of the USSR) is the mosaic art. These colourful, monumental murals still decorate facades of administrative buildings and subway stations – and sometimes the interiors, too. We were happy to get the chance to skate a few spots with mosaic backdrops. The subway system's original station designs also have museum charm, with every station individually themed.
All in all, the Tashkent days went by quickly, but the crew stayed productive. I would describe Tashkent as a convenient entrance to Uzbekistan, but the country has so much more to offer and so, after a solid start in the capital, we were ready to ride the train across the country. The next stop for us would the city of Nukus, which lay over 1,000km to the west of where we began our Uzbek skate mission.
Many thanks to all the Tashkent locals and especially Abu and Farkhod for all their help.